Man and teenager arrested over ‘drugs offences’ after car stopped on Fife street

A man and a teenager have been arrested over alleged drugs offences after a car was stopped on a Fife street.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Small Street in Lochgelly on Thursday night in connection with an ongoing probe.

Locals report seeing two police vans at the scene.

The reason for the initial stop has not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, police stopped a car in the Small Street area of Lochgelly in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.

“The man, alongside an 18-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with drugs offences and further inquiries are ongoing.”