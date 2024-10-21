‘No money’ to stop two-week Perth school strike, SNP finance chief Shona Robison says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘No money’ to stop two-week Perth school strike, SNP finance chief Shona Robison says

Primary schools in First Minister John Swinney's constituency are expected to be closed for two weeks as staff walkout over a pay dispute.

By Alasdair Clark
School support staff are on strike across Perth. Image: PA
School support staff are on strike across Perth. Image: PA

The SNP government has no money to resolve school strikes targeting First Minister John Swinney’s Perth backyard, finance chief Shona Robison has said.

Trade union Unison called the action after rejecting a pay deal for council staff from local authority body Cosla.

It would have seen wages rise by 67p an hour or 3.6%, whichever was higher.

But while GMB and Unite backed the deal, Unison turned it down after other groups of public sector workers were offered a more generous deal.

The walkout started on Monday with most primary schools expected to close for two weeks as a result.

‘There is no more money’

Unison hopes targeting the first minister’s constituency will “bring home” the importance of finding a fair pay settlement.

But Finance Secretary Shona Robison warned that while a solution to the industrial action must be found there will be no extra for pay rises this year.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison
Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

She said: “A solution has to be found, but that cannot be a solution based on more money this year, because there simply is no more money available this year.

“So the solution, I think, is really looking forward to the next year and beyond, and the potential for multi-year deals between local government and their unions.

“But I have to be clear, the result of this industrial action and all of the disruption will not be more money, because there simply is none.”

First Minister John Swinney in Perth
The strike is targeting the first minister’s Perthshire North constituency. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Robison said she had already had to make “difficult decisions” to fund the offer on the table.

As well as all primary schools and nurseries, two secondary schools – St John’s Academy the Community School of Auchterarder – will also close.

The council has said that while some schools may be able to open once risk assessments are carried out, the situation may change for each on a day-to-day basis.

No deal could prompt strikes in every Scottish council

Stuart Hope, Unison branch secretary in Perth and Kinross, said it was a “very difficult decision” to close the schools but that members feel they have had enough.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “Our members are kind of speaking in force these next couple of weeks to say that they feel undervalued and they feel underpaid.”

“They deserve better deals. They deserve better pay and they deserve to be more valued by the Scottish Government,” he added.

Mr Hope also warned strike action could spread to every council in Scotland if a resolution is not reached.

“We have 17 other mandates in place across Scotland, then also preparation under way for an all-member ballot,” he said.

“So that would be every council worker, local government council worker and Unison member across Scotland balloted for strike action.

“If that’s a successful ballot, then we could be looking at strike action and industrial action in every area of every council in Scotland.”

More from Scottish politics

Connor Sinclair (far right) with members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left). Image: PA
Crieff piper - whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 - behind homecoming lament…
Ian Stewart who lives on River Street, standing last year in his home which was is completely ruined by flood water. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: One year on, Brechin residents living in 'ghost town' fear further floods
2
Carol Beattie From:SNP
Former Stirling Council boss appointed interim SNP chief executive
15
The plane carrying the body of former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond lands at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA
Alex Salmond's body arrives back in Scotland after sudden death
Murray Foote SNP John Swinney
Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote quits
3
John Swinney.
ALASDAIR CLARK: School strikes in John Swinney's Perthshire backyard will prove tricky for First…
6
Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond’s body to be flown back to Scotland in jet paid for by…
MPs want to change the law. Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Should internet consent age be raised to 16?
3
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.
Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16
Dame Ann Gloag
Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag 'betrayed and humiliated' after 'malicious' trafficking probe

Conversation