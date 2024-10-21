Sheriff rules on death in custody of Fife killer driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff rules on death in custody of Fife killer driver

Gregg Anderson died in hospital less than a year after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Gregg Anderson
Gregg Anderson died in 2021.

“Nothing more could have been done” for a man who died of leukaemia while serving a prison term for killing a pedestrian in Fife, a sheriff has ruled

Gregg Anderson, 30, a prisoner at Glenochil Prison in Tullibody, died on December 26 2021 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Anderson was jailed in October 2018 after causing the death by dangerous driving of a pedestrian in Leven and then attempting to pervert the course of justice by lying about who was driving.

He had been diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia earlier in 2021 and began chemotherapy.

He received a bone marrow transplant in October but after developing various complications never returned to prison.

As with all deaths in custody, a fatal accident inquiry was held and Sheriff David Taylor, after presiding over the Glasgow Sheriff Court probe, has released his findings.

He concluded: “Having considered the treatment provided to Mr Anderson at HM Prison Glenochil and at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, I am satisfied that he was well cared for throughout and that there is nothing more that could have been done for him.”

He made no recommendations arising from the inquiry.

Family concerns

Anderson’s family had complained the prisoner was held in handcuffs during his ordeal and claimed the authorities’ treatment of him – including refusing access to an ipad and Rubik’s cube or allowing photos to be pinned top his walls – was “barbaric”.

HMP Glenochil
HMP Glenochil.

However, Sheriff Taylor noted Anderson’s father, Billy Anderson, had given evidence cuffs were not used from April, after complaining about their earlier use.

The sheriff pointed out prison custody firm GeoAmey has since reviewed procedures for prisoners in end-of-life situations, allowing privileges otherwise not available.

Tragedy

Uninsured Anderson, of East Wemyss, admitted causing the death of Linda Dunn, 68, by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe her as she crossed Aitken Street.

Lord Uist said Anderson had knocked down and killed an innocent pedestrian and CCTV footage played to the court showed his “arrogant attitude of indifference” to road rules as he hit his victim, from Methil, at almost twice the speed limit on October 29 2017.

Tiegan Carruthers, Gregg Anderson
Gregg Anderson and Tiegan Carruthers.

Anderson then lied that his girlfriend, Tiegan Carruthers, was driving.

The former dental nurse, then aged 20, backed him up and was also charged with road traffic offences and later struck off.

