Sheriff rules on death in custody of Fife killer driver

“Nothing more could have been done” for a man who died of leukaemia while serving a prison term for killing a pedestrian in Fife, a sheriff has ruled

Gregg Anderson, 30, a prisoner at Glenochil Prison in Tullibody, died on December 26 2021 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Anderson was jailed in October 2018 after causing the death by dangerous driving of a pedestrian in Leven and then attempting to pervert the course of justice by lying about who was driving.

He had been diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia earlier in 2021 and began chemotherapy.

He received a bone marrow transplant in October but after developing various complications never returned to prison.

As with all deaths in custody, a fatal accident inquiry was held and Sheriff David Taylor, after presiding over the Glasgow Sheriff Court probe, has released his findings.

He concluded: “Having considered the treatment provided to Mr Anderson at HM Prison Glenochil and at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, I am satisfied that he was well cared for throughout and that there is nothing more that could have been done for him.”

He made no recommendations arising from the inquiry.

Family concerns

Anderson’s family had complained the prisoner was held in handcuffs during his ordeal and claimed the authorities’ treatment of him – including refusing access to an ipad and Rubik’s cube or allowing photos to be pinned top his walls – was “barbaric”.

However, Sheriff Taylor noted Anderson’s father, Billy Anderson, had given evidence cuffs were not used from April, after complaining about their earlier use.

The sheriff pointed out prison custody firm GeoAmey has since reviewed procedures for prisoners in end-of-life situations, allowing privileges otherwise not available.

Tragedy

Uninsured Anderson, of East Wemyss, admitted causing the death of Linda Dunn, 68, by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe her as she crossed Aitken Street.

Lord Uist said Anderson had knocked down and killed an innocent pedestrian and CCTV footage played to the court showed his “arrogant attitude of indifference” to road rules as he hit his victim, from Methil, at almost twice the speed limit on October 29 2017.

Anderson then lied that his girlfriend, Tiegan Carruthers, was driving.

The former dental nurse, then aged 20, backed him up and was also charged with road traffic offences and later struck off.