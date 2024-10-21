Disabled Dundee woman’s wheelchair destroyed by vandals at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Disabled Dundee woman’s wheelchair destroyed by vandals at her home

River, 19, relies on the wheelchair to get around and cannot go anywhere without it.

By Alan Wilson
Chris Webster and River Dodds with the damaged wheelchair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chris Webster and River Dodds with the damaged wheelchair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A young Dundee couple were shocked when they found their wheelchair had been destroyed by vandals at their home in Dunbar Park.

Chris Webster and his partner River Dodds, who has fibromyalgia and EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), discovered the crime when they opened a private secure area within their apartment block in Lulworth Court, which was supposed to be covered by CCTV.

River, 19, relies on the wheelchair to get around and cannot go anywhere without it.

Chris, 21, said the pair made the discovery when they tried to go out last week.

The wheel spokes had been damaged to the point the chair is unusable.

The wheel has been bent out of shape. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This area is rife with stuff like this but it has not happened to us before,” Chris said.

“It happened a week or so ago, we were totally dazed.

“We came downstairs to go out for the day and when we opened the security door we found it.

“River is totally dependent on the wheelchair for anything outside of the house.”

Wheelchair vandalised in secure area

Sound engineer Chris said they thought the chair was safe because it was in a secure area he thought was covered by CCTV, which he later discovered was not active.

He said: “We had left it in a secure place in our building which was allegedly covered by CCTV and we left it behind a security door.

“We woke up one morning and planned to head out, the spokes had been bent to the point where it was unsafe to use and we had a cushion for the seat and that had been stolen.

“The signs claimed that the CCTV does work but it doesn’t and the housing agency, Alison Bruce, doesn’t have access to it.”

River and Chris were shocked at the discovery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The couple have been asking around for anyone with a wheelchair they don’t need but so far have been been unable to find a replacement.

“We managed to get our hands on a mobility scooter for her but we had to pay for that ourselves,” Chris said.

Property agent Alison Bruce has been contacted for a response.

More from Dundee

man dies at Travelodge car park
Police say death of man in Dundee car park 'not suspicious'
Jake Prior appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee paedophile's sick stash included images of girls as young as two
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as 'experienced' solicitors firm appointed
2
Gail Taylor says she was made a scapegoat.
Former Dundee nurse says she was 'scapegoat' for Carseview patient's suicide
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction
House of Gray. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
House of Gray: Hotel plans lodged for derelict Dundee orphanage
5
John Leech was visited by police over an alleged leak.
VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over 'leak'
3
Glasgow woman accidentally receives LEZ notice
Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee's LEZ has 'never even been to the city'
10
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning

Conversation