Disabled Dundee woman’s wheelchair destroyed by vandals at her home

A young Dundee couple were shocked when they found their wheelchair had been destroyed by vandals at their home in Dunbar Park.

Chris Webster and his partner River Dodds, who has fibromyalgia and EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), discovered the crime when they opened a private secure area within their apartment block in Lulworth Court, which was supposed to be covered by CCTV.

River, 19, relies on the wheelchair to get around and cannot go anywhere without it.

Chris, 21, said the pair made the discovery when they tried to go out last week.

The wheel spokes had been damaged to the point the chair is unusable.

“This area is rife with stuff like this but it has not happened to us before,” Chris said.

“It happened a week or so ago, we were totally dazed.

“We came downstairs to go out for the day and when we opened the security door we found it.

“River is totally dependent on the wheelchair for anything outside of the house.”

Wheelchair vandalised in secure area

Sound engineer Chris said they thought the chair was safe because it was in a secure area he thought was covered by CCTV, which he later discovered was not active.

He said: “We had left it in a secure place in our building which was allegedly covered by CCTV and we left it behind a security door.

“We woke up one morning and planned to head out, the spokes had been bent to the point where it was unsafe to use and we had a cushion for the seat and that had been stolen.

“The signs claimed that the CCTV does work but it doesn’t and the housing agency, Alison Bruce, doesn’t have access to it.”

The couple have been asking around for anyone with a wheelchair they don’t need but so far have been been unable to find a replacement.

“We managed to get our hands on a mobility scooter for her but we had to pay for that ourselves,” Chris said.

Property agent Alison Bruce has been contacted for a response.