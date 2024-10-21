Stracathro Estates lodge bid for 112-container self-storage site near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stracathro Estates lodge bid for 112-container self-storage site near Brechin

The business hopes the East Mains of Keithock diversification would fill a gap in self-storage provision in north Angus.

By Graham Brown
The Brechin site would have internal and external self-storage. Image: Stracathro Estates
The Brechin site would have internal and external self-storage. Image: Stracathro Estates

There are plans for a new 100-plus container self-storage site near the A90 north of Brechin.

Stracathro Estates have submitted a diversification scheme to Angus Council which would see old farm buildings at East Mains of Keithock converted to house the new business.

The site sits on the northern edge of Brechin, close to the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

And the estate says the creation of the new facility would fill a gap in north Angus. The nearest available site is in Montrose.

There are a number of buildings at East Mains of Keithock.

Site currently houses timber business

Since 2019 they have been used for the commercial storage and processing of timber for firewood.

But now Stracathro Estates want to develop the CCTV-monitored storage site.

The timber business would cease if the change of use permission is granted.

Two existing sheds and other structures will be repaired and refurbished to house storage containers of various sizes.

There would also be three external storage areas with perimeter security fencing and an electric gate.

Access will be from the B966 farm road. There is no direct link to the A90.

In total there would be 112 self-storage containers on the site.

Brechin self-storage planning application.
The planned layout of the self-storage at East Mains of Keithock. Image: Stracathro Estates

“The proposed development is for local use and not for freight,” say Stracathro Estates.

“The site will be accessible, through a code, 24 hours a day.

“Vehicle numbers are forecast to be similar to the current use.

“However vehicles will be considerably smaller than the existing tractors, trailers and timber lorries and consist of cars and light vans.

“No office space is proposed, with supervision done remotely alongside Stracathro Estate staff attendance on a regular basis.”

The application has been recently lodged with Angus Council and will be considered in due course.

