Stracathro Estates lodge bid for 112-container self-storage site near Brechin

There are plans for a new 100-plus container self-storage site near the A90 north of Brechin.

Stracathro Estates have submitted a diversification scheme to Angus Council which would see old farm buildings at East Mains of Keithock converted to house the new business.

The site sits on the northern edge of Brechin, close to the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

And the estate says the creation of the new facility would fill a gap in north Angus. The nearest available site is in Montrose.

There are a number of buildings at East Mains of Keithock.

Site currently houses timber business

Since 2019 they have been used for the commercial storage and processing of timber for firewood.

But now Stracathro Estates want to develop the CCTV-monitored storage site.

The timber business would cease if the change of use permission is granted.

Two existing sheds and other structures will be repaired and refurbished to house storage containers of various sizes.

There would also be three external storage areas with perimeter security fencing and an electric gate.

Access will be from the B966 farm road. There is no direct link to the A90.

In total there would be 112 self-storage containers on the site.

“The proposed development is for local use and not for freight,” say Stracathro Estates.

“The site will be accessible, through a code, 24 hours a day.

“Vehicle numbers are forecast to be similar to the current use.

“However vehicles will be considerably smaller than the existing tractors, trailers and timber lorries and consist of cars and light vans.

“No office space is proposed, with supervision done remotely alongside Stracathro Estate staff attendance on a regular basis.”

The application has been recently lodged with Angus Council and will be considered in due course.