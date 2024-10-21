Man, 42, charged after alleged Methil flat break-in

Police have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with an alleged break-in at a property in Methil.

The incident reportedly happened on Taylor Street in the town on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “several” police cars and vans on the street shortly after 1.30pm.

It followed reports by a member of the public of a break-in to a flat on Taylor Steet.

Officers investigating the incident have now confirmed that a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.35pm on Sunday police received a report of a break-in to a property in the Taylor Street area of Methil.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He is expected to appear in court today (Monday).”