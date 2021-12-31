Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife driver who killed pedestrian, 68, in high-speed Leven crash dies in jail

By Ross Gardiner
December 31 2021, 7.00am
Tiegan Carruthers, Gregg Anderson
Gregg Anderson and Tiegan Carruthers who were involved in a crash that killed pedestrian Linda Dunn in Leven.

A man who killed a pensioner at a Fife Retail Park has died in prison.

Speeding motorist Gregg Anderson was sentenced to six years behind bars after killing a 68-year-old pedestrian at Leven’s Riverside Retail Park while he was at the wheel of a white Mazda 2.

An inquiry will take place after the 30-year-old was found dead in prison on Boxing Day.

Anderson was travelling at almost 40mph in the 20mph zone on October 29 in 2017 when he collided with Methil woman Linda Dunn.

Prior to the fatal collision, which happened at around 3.45pm, he had ignored ‘no entry’ signs and drove the wrong way in a pedestrian area.

The crash happened at Leven’s Riverside Retail Park.

After the crash, which happened as Linda crossed the road, police issued an appeal for witnesses.

A judge told Anderson, then aged 27, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It was clear you thought you could behave as you liked, ignoring the road traffic laws.”

On Sunday, Anderson was found dead at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Gregg Anderson, 30, a prisoner from HMP Glenochil has died on 26 December 2021.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2018.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Admitted causing death

Anderson, of East Wemyss, admitted causing the death of Miss Dunn by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe the pedestrian crossing at Aitken Street, in Leven.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

Lord Uist said Anderson had knocked down and killed an innocent pedestrian and CCTV footage played to the court showed his “arrogant attitude of indifference” to road traffic legislation.

The judge ordered he should be banned from driving for seven and a half years from 2021 and resit the driving test.

Linda Dunn, 68, was killed while crossing the road.

A statement from Miss Dunn’s family read: “Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends.”

Partner tried to take blame

Anderson’s girlfriend, who lied by claiming that she was the driver of the car, was spared a prison sentence.

Former dental nurse Tiegan Carruthers, then aged 20, was seen after the crash screaming and crying and saying she was “going to jail”.

Anderson and Carruthers pleaded guilty to various charges.

Anderson further pled guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice by providing false information to police stating Carruthers was the driver in a bid to avoid detection and prosecution.

Carruthers, also then of the village’s Alexander Street, admitted permitting Anderson to drive without him having appropriate insurance.

She also admitted pretending to insurers that she was the driver at the time of the fatal collision and inducing the firm to provide her with a courtesy car and obtaining the use of it by fraud and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She had already been suspended by the General Dental Council because she was a risk to the public and was later struck off.

For lying to police, she was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

