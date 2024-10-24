Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children

Perth and Kinross Council says children unable to attend school because of strike action will not be charged for school meals.

The local authority has confirmed that parents will not have to pay if their child can’t attend school.

It comes after all primary schools across the region shut over a pay dispute.

All secondary schools, except St John’s Academy and the Community School of Auchterarder, will remain open throughout the two weeks of industrial action that has been planned by Unison.

In a Facebook post, Perth and Kinross Council said: “Following a number of enquiries, we can confirm there will be no charge for any pre-booked kids clubs/wraparound sessions where attendance has not been possible due to industrial action.

“Individual family accounts will be updated to reflect this in due course.

“Families whose children receive free school meals because they are in receipt of qualifying benefits will receive payments for the first week of industrial action (October 21 to October 25) on Friday November 1 if their child has been unable to attend school.

“Payments for the second week (October 28 to November 1) will be made on Friday November 8.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Elsewhere, Willowgate Activity Centre is pitching in to help with daycare for children who are off school while their parents are at work by offering activity days.