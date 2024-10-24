Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children

Primary schools across the region are shut over a pay dispute.

By Chloe Burrell
Free school meals.
There won't be penalties for those who are eligible for free school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Perth and Kinross Council says children unable to attend school because of strike action will not be charged for school meals.

The local authority has confirmed that parents will not have to pay if their child can’t attend school.

It comes after all primary schools across the region shut over a pay dispute.

All secondary schools, except St John’s Academy and the Community School of Auchterarder, will remain open throughout the two weeks of industrial action that has been planned by Unison.

In a Facebook post, Perth and Kinross Council said: “Following a number of enquiries, we can confirm there will be no charge for any pre-booked kids clubs/wraparound sessions where attendance has not been possible due to industrial action.

“Individual family accounts will be updated to reflect this in due course.

“Families whose children receive free school meals because they are in receipt of qualifying benefits will receive payments for the first week of industrial action (October 21 to October 25) on Friday November 1 if their child has been unable to attend school.

“Payments for the second week (October 28 to November 1) will be made on Friday November 8.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Elsewhere, Willowgate Activity Centre is pitching in to help with daycare for children who are off school while their parents are at work by offering activity days.

