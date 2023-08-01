Café plan submitted for Perth’s Lower Mills as funding sought for redevelopment scheme

Owners of Perth City Mills have submitted plans to open a café as part of a major development.

According to an application lodged by the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, an outdoor terrace will also be part of the plans.

The plans are part of a wider project to bring the mills – closed to the public for more than 20 years – back to life.

This will include potentially bringing the mill back into use to produce electricity.

One of the planning documents says: “As the mills have not been open to the public for twenty years, there is no existing audience upon which to build.

“Therefore, the plan considers the widest possible target audiences the mills could attract.”

Earlier this year, The Courier was invited to look inside the disused mill after a £2.7million funding announcement.

The mill dates back to the early 1700s where it was used to process wheat, barley, oats and peas.

It was crucial in keeping the people of Perth from going hungry until its closure in the early 2000s.

The trust hopes to have the mills open to the public in 2025.

Lower City Mills is Perth’s ‘secret’

Speaking previously to The Courier David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, said: “There are so many possibilities with this, it’s a great project.

“It’s exciting but almost confusing because there are so many choices but it’s a fantastic thing to work on.

“The problem is, the mill has been here for hundreds of years but the folk who live next door don’t know about it.

“It’s a real secret right in the middle of Perth and I think people will be really surprised.”

The project has already received funding from through Historic Environment Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council.

However, the trust is still awaiting further funding from the National Lottery.