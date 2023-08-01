Café plan submitted for Perth’s Lower Mills as funding sought for redevelopment scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Café plan submitted for Perth’s Lower Mills as funding sought for redevelopment scheme

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust is looking to make major developments to the mill.

By Kieran Webster
Lower City Mills on West Mill Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Lower City Mills on West Mill Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Owners of Perth City Mills have submitted plans to open a café as part of a major development.

According to an application lodged by the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, an outdoor terrace will also be part of the plans.

The plans are part of a wider project to bring the mills – closed to the public for more than 20 years – back to life.

This will include potentially bringing the mill back into use to produce electricity.

Inside the Lower City Mill in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.

One of the planning documents says: “As the mills have not been open to the public for twenty years, there is no existing audience upon which to build.

“Therefore, the plan considers the widest possible target audiences the mills could attract.”

Earlier this year, The Courier was invited to look inside the disused mill after a £2.7million funding announcement.

A plaque at the lower city mills. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The mill dates back to the early 1700s where it was used to process wheat, barley, oats and peas.

It was crucial in keeping the people of Perth from going hungry until its closure in the early 2000s.

The trust hopes to have the mills open to the public in 2025.

Lower City Mills is Perth’s ‘secret’

Speaking previously to The Courier David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, said: “There are so many possibilities with this, it’s a great project.

“It’s exciting but almost confusing because there are so many choices but it’s a fantastic thing to work on.

“The problem is, the mill has been here for hundreds of years but the folk who live next door don’t know about it.

David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, beside machinery inside the mill. Image: Phil Hannah.

“It’s a real secret right in the middle of Perth and I think people will be really surprised.”

The project has already received funding from through Historic Environment Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council.

However, the trust is still awaiting further funding from the National Lottery.

