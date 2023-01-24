See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation

By Emma Duncan
January 24 2023, 5.28pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.58pm
David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, beside machinery inside the mill. Image: Phil Hannah
David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, beside machinery inside the mill. Image: Phil Hannah

New photos show the inside of a historic mill in Perth city centre ahead of a £2.7m investment to turn it into a tourist attraction.

The historic Lower City Mills has not been open to the public since it closed as a working grain mill more than 20 years ago.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust first took over the West Mill Site in 2019 but delays caused by coronavirus meant they were unable to start work.

They had planned to hold an open day in September 2020 but this was also cancelled due to pandemic rules.

This week The Courier was invited to see the inner workings of the mill and hear about the revamp.

Lower City Mills on West Mill Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dating back to the early 1700s, the mill used a water wheel to process wheat, oats, parley and peas and included a maltings brewery and bakery.

It was central in feeding the people of Perth until it stopped operating as a working mill in the early 2000s.

The heritage trust’s plans would see external parts of the building, such as the roof and walls, restored.

The mill still houses its original machinery. Image Phil Hannah

Internal changes would allow the mill to operate as a tourist attraction, retaining original machinery, with the possible addition of a gift shop and café.

The trust aims to lodge a planning application next month and start work next January.

If all goes to plan, it could be open by Easter 2025.

‘Secret right in the middle of Perth’

David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, said: “There are so many possibilities with this, it’s a great project.

“It’s exciting but almost confusing because there are so many choices but it’s a fantastic thing to work on.

“You talk to so many people and get to introduce them to the mill.”

Inside the Lower City Mills. Image: Phil Hannah

He added: “The problem is, the mill has been here for hundreds of years but the folk who live next door don’t know about it so it’s a real secret right in the middle of Perth and I think people will be really surprised.

“We will have to recruit volunteers before we open to help with the running of the building. Once it’s completed we want it to be volunteer-run.

“We hope to have an open day at the mill next month and will be releasing more information on this soon.”

Some of the machinery inside the mill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The mill belongs to the people of Perth, managed through the Common Good Fund.

Funding for the project has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Perth and Kinross Council, Historic Environment Scotland, the Gannochy Trust and Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust’s own funds.

The trust is asking former employees of the mill, or anyone with information, to share their ideas on how the mill’s stories and history should be told.

This can be done via info@pkht.org.uk or 01738 477080.

