See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New photos show the inside of a historic mill in Perth city centre ahead of a £2.7m investment to turn it into a tourist attraction.

The historic Lower City Mills has not been open to the public since it closed as a working grain mill more than 20 years ago.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust first took over the West Mill Site in 2019 but delays caused by coronavirus meant they were unable to start work.

They had planned to hold an open day in September 2020 but this was also cancelled due to pandemic rules.

This week The Courier was invited to see the inner workings of the mill and hear about the revamp.

Dating back to the early 1700s, the mill used a water wheel to process wheat, oats, parley and peas and included a maltings brewery and bakery.

It was central in feeding the people of Perth until it stopped operating as a working mill in the early 2000s.

The heritage trust’s plans would see external parts of the building, such as the roof and walls, restored.

Internal changes would allow the mill to operate as a tourist attraction, retaining original machinery, with the possible addition of a gift shop and café.

The trust aims to lodge a planning application next month and start work next January.

If all goes to plan, it could be open by Easter 2025.

‘Secret right in the middle of Perth’

David Burrows, Lower City Mills development officer, said: “There are so many possibilities with this, it’s a great project.

“It’s exciting but almost confusing because there are so many choices but it’s a fantastic thing to work on.

“You talk to so many people and get to introduce them to the mill.”

He added: “The problem is, the mill has been here for hundreds of years but the folk who live next door don’t know about it so it’s a real secret right in the middle of Perth and I think people will be really surprised.

“We will have to recruit volunteers before we open to help with the running of the building. Once it’s completed we want it to be volunteer-run.

“We hope to have an open day at the mill next month and will be releasing more information on this soon.”

The mill belongs to the people of Perth, managed through the Common Good Fund.

Funding for the project has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Perth and Kinross Council, Historic Environment Scotland, the Gannochy Trust and Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust’s own funds.

The trust is asking former employees of the mill, or anyone with information, to share their ideas on how the mill’s stories and history should be told.

This can be done via info@pkht.org.uk or 01738 477080.