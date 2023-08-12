Rare marsh harriers among Tay reedbeds prove man and nature can exist side by side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rare marsh harriers among Tay reedbeds prove man and nature can exist side by side

Keith ruminates on the hypnotic beauty of the Tay reedbeds and the wildlife they attract.

The marsh harrier is one of Scotland's rarest bird of prey. Image: S
By Keith Broomfield

As if orchestrated by puppeteer strings, the male marsh harrier floated above the Tay reedbeds near Errol, dancing and swaying in the air on easy wings.

A larger harrier – a female – suddenly rose from the reeds and stalled in mid-air to meet her partner, their talons touching briefly in a moment of exquisite intimacy.

The harriers were some distance away, and as I watched them through my binoculars, it was hard to discern whether this talon contact was indeed a greeting as was my initial perception, or perhaps the male was passing a prey item over.

Engrossed, I kept them under my focus, revelling in their aerial agility as they swirled and swooped together as if they were one.

Another harrier materialised – almost certainly a recently fledged youngster – and the three birds glided over the reedbed backdropped by the Tay Bridge and the towering stanchions of oil platforms in Dundee port.

Keith snapped the marsh harrier soaring over reedbeds with the bustling city in the background. Image: Keith Broomfield.
The incongruity was compelling – the wild, vastness of the reedbeds and the harriers picture-framed against the nearby bustle of a city – a joyous confirmation that humanity and nature can live cheek-by-jowl in blissful harmony.

Marsh harriers are one of Scotland’s rarest birds of prey, with fewer than 15 breeding pairs in a typical year.

Reedbeds are their favoured habitat, which are a scarce commodity in Scotland – although the Tay reedbeds represent the largest continuous expanse of reeds in Britain, covering an area the equivalent of 400 rugby pitches.

The expansive Tay reedbeds are home to a variety of wildlife. Image: Keith Broomfield.

Together with a further 700 hectares of mudflats, this area on the north shore of the Tay between Dundee and Perth is a haven for wildlife, including scarce bearded tits, sedge warblers, reed buntings and water rails.

Reedbeds are resilient systems

I ventured down to the edge of the reeds to examine them more closely and brushed my fingers across the stiff, flat, and tapered leaves of one plant.

Their arrangement had an alluring artistic element because they all pointed in the direction of the wind like tiers of elongated flags.

On staring into the reeds, the focus of my eyes became fudged and blurred, creating a hypnotic effect that giddied the mind.

The reed has the distinction of being our tallest non-woody native plant and can tolerate brackish water.

Reeds are Scotland’s tallest non-woody plant. Image: Keith Broomfield.

Reeds grow fast – three years ago, a large swathe of the Tay reedbeds were destroyed by fire, but the underground rhizomes (root systems) remained unscathed.

Like a phoenix from the ashes, the reeds quickly regrew and today there is no outward indication of the destruction wrought.

Later that morning, I glimpsed another pair of marsh harriers a short distance further down the Tay near Port Allen.

They pirouetted in the air before venturing across to the Fife side of the river, where I lost sight of them in amongst the patchwork of fields.

They might have gone, but as I turned up my collar as protection against a sudden burst of rain, and headed back towards Errol, the image of their graceful silhouettes etched against a moody sky still burned brightly upon my mind.