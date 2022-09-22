9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s many a watering hole in St Andrews, but if you’re looking for a pub with good craic and tasty food, The Courier Food and Drink team has you covered.

While St Andrews is certainly the home of golf in Scotland, many people also visit to enjoy the thriving food and drink scene.

For those looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink, look no further that our list of venues below.

From trendier bars to traditional pubs, these businesses are a huge part off the local community, all while servicing the wants and desires of tourists, too.

The Keys Bar

Founded in 1858, The Keys Bar has been an institution in St Andrews for centuries.

This independent family-run bar and has won many awards in its time. It originally started as a hotel called Stewarts in the mid 19th century and was named The Cross Keys in 1858. In its latter years it was owned and run by Carol and Stuart Gordon before being taken over by their daughter Claire.

Offering everything from national to local brands for their whisky, gins, beers, larger and spirits, there’s plenty to whet your palate with. Although it is one of the smaller pubs in town,

If you’re hungry though, I’ve heard the toasties are a must.

Address: 87 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9NX

The Criterion

Another family-run independent business is The Criterion.

Established in 1874 it has become one of the go-to places for cask ale and whisky in St Andrews. It actually boasts more than 160 whiskies and has 80 plus gins for you to work your way through.

Be sure to order a Cri Pie when you visit. There’s rave reviews from happy punters on every review site describing them as “amazing”.

Address: 99 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

The Dunvegan

If you’re a lover of golf then be sure to pay this pub a visit.

The Golfers Corner inside The Dunvegan Hotel is a sight to behold. Covered from floor to ceiling with pictures and memorabilia of world famous golfers and celebrities that have visited the bar for the past few decades. There’s even a picture of the first man on the moon that sits alongside many of the photographs of locals and tourists who are now decorated around the room.

When the season is in full swing pop past to this bar as you never know who may be visiting.

Address: 7 Pilmour Place, St Andrews KY16 9HZ

@fotheringhamluke channeling his inner harry Potter skills! Great to see @t22felton , @jamesphelps_pictures @… Posted by The Dunvegan on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Central Bar

While this is a Belhaven pub, Central Bar is, as it says in the name, central as it is located in the heart of St Andrews.

Serving food from 9am to 9pm you’ll never go without at Central Bar. From small plates which feature haggis fritters and chicken wigs, to bigger plates like nachos, platters and pub favourites gammon and eggs and fish and chips, there’s something for everyone.

Traditional in its look, it also boasts a pretty traditional offering and when it is sunny, you can also venture outside for a seat in the beer garden.

Address: 77 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9NU

The Jigger Inn

This gem is part of The Old Course Hotel, however is situated just beside the main hotel building.

It is also ideally situated with stunning views of The Old Course green.

Home to plenty golfing memorabilia, too, the historic building dates back to the 1850s and has a great selection of drinks available – with some local brands also featuring on the back bar.

Similarly to the hotel, the food is outstanding and even the pub’s dishes are up there with some of the best in the town. Be sure to order a pint of Jigger ale – its the pub’s own brew and can only be enjoyed at the venue.

And if you want a seat in the beer garden, get there early as you’ll struggle to get one otherwise.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Whey Pat Tavern

Another Belhaven owned pub, the Whey Pay Tavern is traditional with a bit of a modern twist. There’s comfortable booth seating, as well as high stools to pull up a chair at the bar.

The building the pub is in dated from 1902 but there’s been an inn or a pub at the location since 1580 according to the company.

For grub, expect the usual pub classics like burgers, steak, nachos and toasties. It is also dog friendly, so be sure to bring your pooch along for a pint.

It is also situated directly across from the West Port which was built in 1587.

Address: 1 Bridge Street, St Andrews KY16 9EX

The New Inn

Traditional in its look, don’t let its exterior fool you. For those who haven’t visited, there’s a beer garden out back with plenty of seats for you to get the drinks in.

It is believed to be American professional golfer Tom Watson’s favourite pub in St Andrews and is frequented by students, tourists and locals alike throughout the year.

You’ll find your household staples available as well as plenty of local options that are sure to quench your thirst.

Address: 23 St Mary Street, St Andrews KY16 8AZ

Now this is what you call a Sunday Roast! 🤩🤤Dreaming of Roast Pork with cracklin and all the trimmings?😍 we’ve got you covered! You definitely don’t want to miss out 😉Call to book – 01334 475828📞 Posted by The New Inn on Sunday, 5 June 2022

One Under Bar

Live music? Check. Good drinks list? Check. Tasty food? Check. What more can you ask for at your local boozer?

Situated on the basement floor of the Rusacks Hotel, which is located on the way into the heart of St Andrews, is where you’ll find One Under Bar.

It is incredibly trendy and a very Instagrammable pub for one, too. Being one of the newest pubs in St Andrews, it benefits from a gorgeous fit out that is both comfortable and relaxing all at once. That said, it is also a great place to meet up with friends for a bite to eat and some drinks.

This is probably one of the only more traditional pubs in St Andrews that you’ll find bespoke cocktails in which are great for washing down the smashing pub food they offer too.

Address: Rusacks, Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

Hams Hame Pub & Grill

Last but certainly not least is Hams Hame Pub and Grill. This venue is owned and operated by the team at The Old Course Hotel. It is right behind the 18th green of the Old Course and while it is a pub, it is a little away from a traditional one at that.

Think an upmarket version with what one can only presume has been a lot of money thrown at it.

However, if you think you’re going to be watching the golfers play on the course, think again. The bar sits below the road which means it had a darker, more relaxed feel to it.

We also reckon they are serving up the biggest portion of fish and chips in a pub.

Address: 21 Golf Place, St Andrews KY16 9JA

𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀? 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝗿 #𝗛𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘂 …Delicious dishes inspired by India … served at the… Posted by Hams Hame Pub & Grill on Wednesday, 7 September 2022