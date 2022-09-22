Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee family are asking locals to be on the look out after their daughter’s electric trike was stolen from their van in the night.

Sally Kiddie, who lives in the Logie area of Dundee, says items from inside her family’s van and car were stolen on Wednesday.

The thieves made off with Sally’s fourteen-year-old daughter’s electric tricycle, worth around £2,000.

Sally’s husband, Graeme, noticed their car door was open at around 7am on Thursday, with the contents of a bag that had also been stolen left lying on the ground.

He then noticed their van was also open, with the tricycle missing from inside.

Sally said: “My daughter had used the trike last night and it was in the van because we’d driven it back.

“First thing this morning my husband went out to the car and noticed one of the doors was open and we’ve got a Mercedes van and noticed that was also open.

“His work bag was tipped open from his car and the bag was gone.

“The van is new so there wasn’t anything in it apart from the trike and when we checked, it was gone.”

Spate of thefts on same street

Both the car and van were left undamaged, leaving Sally puzzled as to how those responsible managed to enter both vehicles.

It is believed the same thieves also targeted other cars in the area.

Sally says her neighbour and another resident on Blackness Road had also experienced a similar theft.

She said: “My neighbour said her car was unlocked this morning with things taken out of it.

“We were quite confused that both cars were unlocked because that’s something we never do.

“The trike was only bought in July, it’s quite unusual and really distinctive – people usually stop and look at it as my daughter passes.

“We put a bag on the back that holds our dog when she rides it.

“I am heartbroken and furious.”

Police looking into Kelso Place thefts

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of an electric mobility trike having been stolen from a van in Kelso Place, Dundee around 7.10am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.

“Officers were called to a report of an item of clothing stolen from a car in Kelso Place, Dundee around 3.15pm on Thursday, 22 September, 2022.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

It is understood that police are not yet treating the incidents as linked.