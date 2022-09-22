Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen

By Amie Flett
September 22 2022, 6.12pm Updated: September 22 2022, 7.00pm
Dundee stolen trike
Graeme Kiddie with 14-year-old daughter riding stolen trike.

A Dundee family are asking locals to be on the look out after their daughter’s electric trike was stolen from their van in the night.

Sally Kiddie, who lives in the Logie area of Dundee, says items from inside her family’s van and car were stolen on Wednesday.

The thieves made off with Sally’s fourteen-year-old daughter’s electric tricycle, worth around £2,000.

Sally’s husband, Graeme, noticed their car door was open at around 7am on Thursday, with the contents of a bag that had also been stolen left lying on the ground.

He then noticed their van was also open, with the tricycle missing from inside.

Graeme with his daughter riding the now stolen electric trike.

Sally said: “My daughter had used the trike last night and it was in the van because we’d driven it back.

“First thing this morning my husband went out to the car and noticed one of the doors was open and we’ve got a Mercedes van and noticed that was also open.

“His work bag was tipped open from his car and the bag was gone.

“The van is new so there wasn’t anything in it apart from the trike and when we checked, it was gone.”

Spate of thefts on same street

Both the car and van were left undamaged, leaving Sally puzzled as to how those responsible managed to enter both vehicles.

It is believed the same thieves also targeted other cars in the area.

Sally says her neighbour and another resident on Blackness Road had also experienced a similar theft.

She said: “My neighbour said her car was unlocked this morning with things taken out of it.

The electric trike.

“We were quite confused that both cars were unlocked because that’s something we never do.

“The trike was only bought in July, it’s quite unusual and really distinctive – people usually stop and look at it as my daughter passes.

“We put a bag on the back that holds our dog when she rides it.

“I am heartbroken and furious.”

Police looking into Kelso Place thefts

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of an electric mobility trike having been stolen from a van in Kelso Place, Dundee around 7.10am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.

“Officers were called to a report of an item of clothing stolen from a car in Kelso Place, Dundee around 3.15pm on Thursday, 22 September, 2022.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

It is understood that police are not yet treating the incidents as linked.

