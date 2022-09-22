Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The application to create a shooting range on land owned by Crieff Hydro has been given planning permission by just one vote.

The Perth and Kinross planning committee today voted 7-6 in favour of a temporary, three-year consent.

The proposal drew 73 objections from the likes of Glenturret Distillery, the Hosh Residents Association, East Strathearn Community Council and dozens of residents.

Many were concerned about noise levels and referred to 2019 when Crieff Hydro ceased its first attempt at setting up a clay pigeon shooting range due to complaints.

‘The guns used could cause a fatality’

Committee members had earlier heard a deputation from Alexandra Crichton, who runs the Monzie Estate with husband David.

The estate’s boundary is just 12 metres from the shelter that will be used for the clay pigeon enterprise.

“We are talking about guns here,” she said. “Not lasers or anything else.

“Guns are dangerous weapons and the guns used could cause a fatality.

“Sadly we continually hear about gun violence in the media.

“In Scotland there has been an increase.

“Is putting a shooting range next to an archery range, children’s area and several core paths a good idea?

“Would you take responsibility if anything goes wrong and there is a tragedy?

“I have helped lost tourists from the Hydro before in this area and even driven them back to the Hydro.

“My children are getting older and already roam about where they can.

“Is it safe to allow children roam about near the shooting ground?”

‘We lived in fear’

The Crichton family moved to the Monzie Estate eight years ago.

They rent out six properties on the land, welcoming around 1,000 guests per year. They employ 14 members of staff.

I can’t imagine what it must be like for one objector who works night shift

“We lived through the hell of the shooting the first time round,” Alexandra said.

“It caused immense distress to myself and my neighbours.

“For me it was frustrating trying to put my baby to sleep.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like for one objector who works night shift.

“It also caused distress to our holiday cottages guests.

“We lived in fear that a review stating the cottage was in ear shot of a shooting range would close our business.”

Would ‘bring in revenue’

Kristian Campbell, resort manager at Crieff Hydro, explained the reason for the new attraction.

He said: “The business has grown on introducing new things.

“That’s why we want to have different activities.

“This activity would bring in some very needed extra revenue as many hotels and businesses have struggled over the last two years with closures and restrictions.”

Shooting will be allowed to take place on 200 days a year, between 10am and 5pm weekdays and 11am and 5pm on weekends.

“The likelihood of filling those sessions for all those hours is unrealistic,” Christian added.

“We would run this activity a couple of times a day with one instructor, three guns, six people.

“It is not realistic to think we will fill all the time with these activities.”

Temporary decision

Planning committee member Cllr Bob Brawn tabled a motion for a three-year temporary permission to give residents the opportunity to measure the noise levels over a sustained period.

Cllr Dave Cuthbert requested an amendment that the scheme be rejected on the grounds of noise annoyance and harming the amenity of residences nearby.

“We have heard from residents who have lived nearby who have been through this experience,” he said.

Councillors voted narrowly in favour of Cllr Brawn’s motion and a temporary consent was granted.