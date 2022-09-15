73 objections to Crieff Hydro’s shooting plan – but council officers are still in favour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council planners have backed a proposed shooting range on land owned by Crieff Hydro – despite 73 objections.

Council officers recommended the go-ahead for a clay pigeon range to operate on as many as 200 days per year on a site less than a mile north of the hotel.

The scheme has however been met with dozens of opponents, including East Strathearn Community Council.

‘Quieter’ shotguns

Crieff Hydro withdrew a previous application for a similar facility three years ago over lack of information on noise impact.

But the latest proposal has satisfied planners due to the promised introduction of a 1.5m barrier on top of an existing bund and additional acoustic tiles inside a current shelter.

The council report states that noise will be “critically reduced/disrupted” by the measures, which also include the use of “quieter” shotgun cartridges.

Shooting ‘excessive and disrespectful’

But noise fears persist, as do concerns over wildlife and tourism.

One of the objectors is local resident Jo Pither.

She wrote: “There are schools, nursery schools, residential homes for the elderly and other hotels all within auditory range of the proposals.

“Two hundred shooting days per annum until 5pm is excessive and disrespectful to the local community.

“The noise mitigation report uses words such as ‘subjectively noticeable’ and states ‘whilst the increased barrier will reduce the shooting noise, it is still likely to be noticeable at the residential locations.

“This is not a mitigation report, it is an indictment of the proposals.”

Residents ‘fearful’ about the plan

Chair Maureen Beaumont also lodged an objection on behalf of East Strathearn Community Council.

She wrote: “Those residents who have contacted me have cited a history of previous noise disturbance and detrimental impact on their residential amenity.

“They are very fearful.”

Decision delayed

Members were due to decide on the application this week but due to the passing of the Queen the planning and placemaking committee will take place at the council chamber on Thursday, September 22 from 9.30am.

Officers will urge them to accept the plan, on condition that shooting is restricted to 10am-5pm weekdays and 11am-5pm on weekends.

They also call for a clearly marked exclusion zone and warning signs on the access track to the site.