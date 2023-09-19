Cellexus: Dundee biotech firm’s international growth plan to create jobs

A Dundee company which pioneers revolutionary biotechnology plans to expand its team as it plans ambitious international growth.

From the company’s base at Riverside Court in Dundee, Cellexus provides its CellMaker range of single-use airlift bioreactor systems to customers across the life sciences sector.

The system uses bubbles to move cells, providing optimal conditions for rapid growth of cells which are used for everything from vaccine production to gene therapy.

The system is fully customisable to offer bespoke solutions for customers. That means it offers a faster route to market than rival technologies.

Now Cellexus will recruit at least two new employees to help with its expansion into growing overseas markets.

Dundee firm’s European conversations

More than a decade of development sits behind Cellexus, which was founded in Cambridgeshire but moved to Dundee in early 2015.

It was acquired by its current chief executive Gavin Hands in 2017. .

Mr Hands said: “We are now having conversations in every European country.

“We’re looking at new applications where there is growth and scalability such as phage, viral vector, protein and antibody manufacturing.”

Sales are now evenly split between UK and overseas markets. The firm has taken its products to the likes of Hungary and South Korea.

‘Exciting phase’ for Dundee firm Cellexus

These successes now mean that Cellexus systems are already in place in 11 countries across three continents.

Mr Hands added: “To help us follow through on these target applications, it is important we add to our pool of expertise

“That will ensure we are correctly positioned for what promises to be an exciting phase in our journey.”

Cellexus currently employs a team of eight specialists. That number is expected to hit double digits by the end of the year.