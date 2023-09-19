Cellexus: Dundee biotech firm’s international growth plan to create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cellexus: Dundee biotech firm’s international growth plan to create jobs

The Dundee firm's systems are already in place in 11 countries across three continents, and it plans further international growth.

By Gavin Harper
Cellexus chief executive Gavin Hands.
Cellexus chief executive Gavin Hands.

A Dundee company which pioneers revolutionary biotechnology plans to expand its team as it plans ambitious international growth.

From the company’s base at Riverside Court in Dundee, Cellexus provides its CellMaker range of single-use airlift bioreactor systems to customers across the life sciences sector.

The system uses bubbles to move cells, providing optimal conditions for rapid growth of cells which are used for everything from vaccine production to gene therapy.

The system is fully customisable to offer bespoke solutions for customers. That means it offers a faster route to market than rival technologies.

Now Cellexus will recruit at least two new employees to help with its expansion into growing overseas markets.

Dundee firm’s European conversations

More than a decade of development sits behind Cellexus, which was founded in Cambridgeshire but moved to Dundee in early 2015.

It was acquired by its current chief executive Gavin Hands in 2017. .

Mr Hands said: “We are now having conversations in every European country.

Cellexus chief executive Gavin Hands

“We’re looking at new applications where there is growth and scalability such as phage, viral vector, protein and antibody manufacturing.”

Sales are now evenly split between UK and overseas markets. The firm has taken its products to the likes of Hungary and South Korea.

‘Exciting phase’ for Dundee firm Cellexus

These successes now mean that Cellexus systems are already in place in 11 countries across three continents.

Mr Hands added: “To help us follow through on these target applications, it is important we add to our pool of expertise

“That will ensure we are correctly positioned for what promises to be an exciting phase in our journey.”

Cellexus currently employs a team of eight specialists. That number is expected to hit double digits by the end of the year.

