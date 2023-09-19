Careless driver admits hitting cyclists on rural Perthshire road, leaving two seriously hurt

A woman has admitted driving into a group of cyclists on a rural Perthshire road, catapulting one rider into the air and leaving another in need of a hip replacement.

Melissa McKelligott ploughed into part of an eight-person peloton – all members of the Dundee Wheelers club – near Rait in the Carse of Gowrie after failing to stop at a Give Way junction.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 54-year-old cyclist Brian Barr was left with a broken hip and partially collapsed lung, while fellow rider Helen Wall, 29, suffered a fractured spine.

McKelligot, 44, admitted driving without due care at Rait Road on July 27 last year, crashing into three cyclists and causing serious injury to Mr Barr and Ms Wall.

Speaking after the collision, Mr Barr told The Courier he was left “in absolute agony,” while Ms Wall said the incident had had a “pretty big impact” on her life.

McKelligott, from Warrington Crescent, Edinburgh, will be sentenced next month.

Screaming

The riders were part of a larger group travelling through the Perthshire countryside, fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court.

“Mr Barr and Ms Wall were at the front, while witness Robert Mills was behind.

“At about 6.45pm, the accused’s black Mini Cooper travelled through the junction and failed to stop at a Give Way sign.

“She collided with the cyclists.”

The court heard Mr Mills witnessed Ms Wall being “catapulted” through the air.

“He heard her scream as she landed on the ground,” said Ms Hendry.

Mr Mills told officers he then saw Mr Barr being dragged along the road.

The fiscal depute said: “Mr Mills collided with the accused’s vehicle and hit his face on the nearside door panel.”

Another witness who was travelling behind, came across the scene.

“He said there were bicycles strewn across the junction and a large cloud of dust,” Ms Hendry said.

McKelligott’s car mounted the grass verge.

“She exited the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

“She was in shock and was screaming.”

She kept repeating: “There’s a Give way sign, why didn’t I stop?”

Serious injuries

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

“The accused freely stated to police that she saw the Give Way sign, but failed to stop,” Ms Hendry said.

Mr Barr and Ms Wall were rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Barr suffered a broken right hip and needed a hip replacement.

He had a partially collapsed lung and four broken ribs.

Ms Wall had two fractures to her lower spine and her right shoulder was damaged.

Mr Mills was treated for cuts and bruises.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence until October 23 for background reports.

Collision in slow motion

Speaking days after the collision, Mr Barr, from Dundee, said the group was cycling along their weekly route.

“As we got to that junction I saw this car coming out of the corner of my eye.

“I just knew by the speed it was going that it was never ever stopping.”

He said: “Everything kind of went slow motion.

“I tried to veer left.

“I was at an angle when I went into the car, banged into it and the got carried on the car as it went right through the junction and up the other side of the road.

“When it stopped, I came off the bonnet and landed, and got another bang.”

Ms Wall, from Invergowrie, added: “I got flung several metres through the air in the direction the car was travelling, so when I hit the ground I landed on my bottom then hit my left shoulder and the back of my head.

“The force of the fall went up through my spine and crushed two of my vertebrae.”

She said the crash was “horrendous timing” as it forced her to pull out of the Scottish Championship race the following Saturday.

