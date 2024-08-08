Jury hears of Fife rapist’s revenge porn threat

A cruel ex-soldier from Fife who raped three women during a terrifying eight-year campaign of abuse has been jailed.

Kyle Beveridge, 28, subjected his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a series of sexual assaults between 2013 and 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence of how Beveridge, of Lochgelly, also threatened to disclose intimate photos of one woman to others.

The youngest victim was aged just 14 when Beveridge started preying on her at locations in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly and raped her when she was asleep.

Beveridge then targeted another two women and raped them at locations in his home town.

On Thursday, first offender Beveridge, who spent his trial denying any wrongdoing and said he was “immature” at the time, was found guilty on seven charges of rape and indulging in threatening behaviour.

Jurors had earlier heard how he joined the Royal Regiment of Scotland after leaving school but was forced to leave the army after sustaining an injury.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence to obtain reports about his background and remanded him in custody.

Revenge porn threat

During proceedings, jurors were shown a text message Beveridge had sent one of his victims.

He told the girl he would disclose intimate images of her if she did not engage in sexual activity with him.

Jurors heard evidence about how Beveridge set up a Tinder account for one of the women, which sought other females to “satisfy” him.

The court heard that in later years one of his victims contacted him in a text and said: “I can remember waking up to you having sex with me.”

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Chris Jones described Beveridge’s behaviour towards the women as being “chronic and coercive.”

He added: “One of the worst things was I suggest is that he threatened to disclose intimate pictures to others.

“I invite you to see this as an act of gratuitous cruelty to a young girl.”

Following the verdict, Mr Wallace said he would reserve his mitigation until the sentencing hearing on September 11.

