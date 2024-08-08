Jury hears of Fife rapist’s revenge porn threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury hears of Fife rapist’s revenge porn threat

Kyle Beveridge from Lochgelly was found guilty on seven charges of rape and indulging in threatening behaviour.

By James Mulholland
Tinder logo on phone
Vile Beveridge set up a Tinder profile of one woman and threatened another with revenge porn. Image: Shutterstock

A cruel ex-soldier from Fife who raped three women during a terrifying eight-year campaign of abuse has been jailed.

Kyle Beveridge, 28, subjected his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a series of sexual assaults between 2013 and 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence of how Beveridge, of Lochgelly, also threatened to disclose intimate photos of one woman to others.

The youngest victim was aged just 14 when Beveridge started preying on her at locations in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly and raped her when she was asleep.

Beveridge then targeted another two women and raped them at locations in his home town.

On Thursday, first offender Beveridge, who spent his trial denying any wrongdoing and said he was “immature” at the time, was found guilty on seven charges of rape and indulging in threatening behaviour.

Jurors had earlier heard how he joined the Royal Regiment of Scotland after leaving school but was forced to leave the army after sustaining an injury.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence to obtain reports about his background and remanded him in custody.

Revenge porn threat

During proceedings, jurors were shown a text message Beveridge had sent one of his victims.

He told the girl he would disclose intimate images of her if she did not engage in sexual activity with him.

Jurors heard evidence about how Beveridge set up a Tinder account for one of the women, which sought other females to “satisfy” him.

The court heard that in later years one of his victims contacted him in a text and said: “I can remember waking up to you having sex with me.”

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Chris Jones described Beveridge’s behaviour towards the women as being “chronic and coercive.”

He added: “One of the worst things was I suggest is that he threatened to disclose intimate pictures to others.

“I invite you to see this as an act of gratuitous cruelty to a young girl.”

Following the verdict, Mr Wallace said he would reserve his mitigation until the sentencing hearing on September 11.

