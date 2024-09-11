Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre flats and Marks and Spencer victory

A B-listed building in Dundee city centre could be transformed into flats under plans lodged with the local council.

An application has been submitted on behalf of a Dundee letting agency to transform the three-storey building at nine to 13 Ward Road into seven properties.

Dating back to 1864, the site was most recently used as offices.

Under the proposals, the flats would be a mix of three and four bedrooms.

A supporting statement submitted by Jon Frullani Architect read: “The proposals aim to create seven new flatted dwellings with high-quality and spacious rooms.

“Bedrooms averaging at least 10m², and the proposed four-bedroom flats consisting of both a primary bathroom and a separate en-suite.

“Proposed ‘flat number one’ will utilise the existing main door access from Ward Road, whilst the remaining properties will be access via the existing communal stairwells.”

Retirement development replacement roof

Meanwhile, residents of a retirement development in Broughty Ferry are seeking permission to replace the roof of their building.

Residents living in St Vincent Court have sought a contractor to carry out work on the defective roof covering.

The works will include the removal and replacement of the interlocking concrete roof tiles, ridge and verge, vents, roof lights, rainwater goods, and soffit and fascia boards.

St Vincent Court is a four-storey development constructed in 1994 and has a mixture

of one and two bedroom apartments.

The building will remain in occupation throughout the duration of the works.

M&S planning victory

Marks and Spencer has won its battle with Dundee City Council for a 26ft sign outside its new Gallagher Retail Park store.

The chain had applied to the local authority for permission to put up the illuminated ‘totem’ sign at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park to advertise the new shop.

But the planning department had said there was “no justification” for the sign and refused planning permission.

M&S subsequently appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

A Holyrood-appointed reporter has now found in the retailer’s favour.

The Gallagher Retail Park could have another new shop as outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse eyes a move.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to fit out an existing unit to the branding and layout of the outdoor retailer.

If approved, work would also be carried out to install new merchandising equipment and cash desks, as well as new flooring and lighting.

It’s unclear if the existing Mountain Warehouse store at the Murraygate in Dundee will remain open.

More Pret A Manger plans

Further applications have been submitted for Pret A Manger signage to be erected on several buildings in Dundee.

The Courier reported last week that an application had been lodged seeking permission for signage on the new BT call centre by Greenmarket.

The site is one of three earmarked by Glasgow-based Joup Group.

Now two more applications have been submitted by the company.

The former M&Co unit on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and the former Antalia site on Whitehall Crescent are designated for the plans.

