Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Work starts on demolition of former Dundee city centre petrol station

The old Shell garage on West Marketgait has been closed for more than two years.

By James Simpson

Work has started on the demolition of a former Dundee city centre petrol station.

The old Shell garage on West Marketgait has been closed for more than two years.

On Thursday, contractors on the site started tearing down the kiosk.

The site is being cleared for student accommodation.

Fencing has been put up around the garage, including on the pavements on Johnston Street and Ward Road.

The kiosk is being knocked down. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Shell garage closed in 2022. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Fencing has been put up around the garage. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Plans were originally approved in April 2021 to transform the site into 73 self-contained student flats.

However, several delays in the project have seen the site targeted by vandals.

The Courier revealed in June developers had asked for an extension on starting work on the development.

Several factors including construction costs, inflation and lasting industry impact from the Covid-19 pandemic were blamed for the delay.

How the petrol station once looked. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The site recently changed ownership and a new developer is now looking to progress with construction.

Signs at the site suggest Chap Group is leading the project.

The firm has been contacted for comment.

Last week, The Courier was given a first look inside a new £20 million student accommodation development at Stanley Studios on Brown Street.

Conversation