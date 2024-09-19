St Andrews flats where elderly residents evicted hit market for £2.5 million

A block of St Andrews flats where elderly residents were controversially evicted has gone up for sale for £2.5 million.

The complex on Marine Place, off North Street, consists of 15 flats.

The building previously provided self-contained apartments for older people.

In 2022, pensioners living there said they were “heartbroken” at being told by landlord Bield Housing and Care they would have to leave their homes.

Some of the residents later vowed to launch a legal challenge and to “barricade their doors” in an effort to stay put.

However, the development ultimately closed down in 2023 with residents moved elsewhere.

The site – originally fishermen’s houses that were redeveloped in 1980 – is now being sold off.

Marine Place consists of a studio flat, 13 one-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom flat.

The homes benefit from private front and rear gardens and several of them have beautiful views over the North Sea.

Thorntons, which is marketing the site for sale, expects there to be significant interest from property developers.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services, said: “Marine Place is a very rare opportunity to acquire a development opportunity in the beautiful, historic town of St Andrews.

“Marine Place offers various development options, ranging from basic modernisation to a complete redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

“Given its location and the high demand for accommodation in St Andrews, we anticipate the site will generate keen interest from property developers.”

