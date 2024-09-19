St Andrews flats where elderly residents evicted hit market for £2.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews flats where elderly residents evicted hit market for £2.5 million

Pensioners previously vowed to barricade their doors when being asked to leave their Marine Place homes.

By Neil Henderson
Marine Place in St Andrews is up for sale at offers over £2.5m.
Marine Place in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

A block of St Andrews flats where elderly residents were controversially evicted has gone up for sale for £2.5 million.

The complex on Marine Place, off North Street, consists of 15 flats.

The building previously provided self-contained apartments for older people.

In 2022, pensioners living there said they were “heartbroken” at being told by landlord Bield Housing and Care they would have to leave their homes.

Some of the residents later vowed to launch a legal challenge and to “barricade their doors” in an effort to stay put.

However, the development ultimately closed down in 2023 with residents moved elsewhere.

Marine Place in St Andrews comprises of 15 flats.
The development comprises of 15 flats. Image: Thorntons
Several of the flats have sea views.
Several of the flats have sea views. Image: Thorntons
Situated in the heart of St Andrews' ancient old town.
Marine Place was once fishermen’s houses. Image: Thorntons

The site – originally fishermen’s houses that were redeveloped in 1980 – is now being sold off.

Marine Place consists of a studio flat, 13 one-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom flat.

The homes benefit from private front and rear gardens and several of them have beautiful views over the North Sea.

Thorntons, which is marketing the site for sale, expects there to be significant interest from property developers.

The gardens at Marine Place. Image: Thorntons
The living room in one of the flats. Image: Thorntons
A bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The flats were redeveloped in 1980. Image: Thorntons

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services, said: “Marine Place is a very rare opportunity to acquire a development opportunity in the beautiful, historic town of St Andrews.

“Marine Place offers various development options, ranging from basic modernisation to a complete redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

“Given its location and the high demand for accommodation in St Andrews, we anticipate the site will generate keen interest from property developers.”

Meanwhile, a ruined former smiddy not far from St Andrews has been turned into a home with a stunning roundel.

