Elderly St Andrews residents ‘heartbroken’ at being forced to leave their homes

Elderly residents at a St Andrews housing development say they are “heartbroken” after being given one year to move out before their homes are sold.

Bield Housing and Care has told people living at Marine Place the complex will close in September 2023.

The 14-flat development, just off North Road, is designed for people over the age of 60.

Bield says the complex is closing due to “upcoming sustainability and accessibility regulations” for housing association properties.

The company has offered to support the eight remaining tenants to find “suitable new homes” – but those could be in Elie and Crail, as well as at another development in St Andrews.

‘I just burst out crying’

Catherine Rowe, 81, who has lived at Marine Place since 2008, said: “When I got the letter on Saturday, it floored me.

“I just burst out crying – I’m upset right now anyway because of the Queen.

“To drop something like that in your lap when the whole country is mourning – that’s not proper business protocol.

“It’s supposed to be Bield Housing and Care but there ain’t no care around.”

Catherine, who uses a wheelchair and registered blind, is concerned she may lose her support network if forced to live outside the town.

She said: “I don’t know anybody in Elie, all my friends and associates are here in St Andrews.

“It’s taking away the community here as well, all my neighbours – I’ve got good neighbours.”

‘I’ll change the locks – to hell with them’

Dave Martin, 67, who has lived at Marine Place for six years, says he was “absolutely shocked” when he received the letter.

He said: “When I moved in they assured me I could stay as long as I wanted, and on Saturday we got told we were being made to leave.

“I am really heartbroken; I like being here, it suits me to be here.

“Unless somebody can find me somewhere as good as Marine Place in St Andrews, I’m not leaving.

“I’ll change the lock and stay – to hell with them.”

Another resident, a 78-year-old woman who asked not to be identified, has lived in the development for 11 years.

She said: “The letter came as a shock. I read it and reread it and it is only finally sinking in now.

“It’s a big upheaval, especially for people our age.

“All my relatives are in this area, as well as my doctor and my dentist.

“I don’t want to uproot everything and I don’t want to move to Elie or Crail.

“It’s stressful – I am too old to move.”

Mike Reid, 68, a community councillor in St Andrews who also lives at Marine Place, says he will be seeking legal advice following the news.

He said: “Bield told us that we had a home for life with them.

“They’re kicking St Andrews locals out – it is tantamount to eviction.

“I will also be seeking the support of Fife councillors and my fellow community councillors.”

Bield vows to support Marine Place tenants during transition

Liz Peacock, head of development and sustainability at Bield, said: “We recognise that Marine Place has provided a lovely setting for our tenants to make their home – and that any move can be difficult.

“We’ve had to take this very difficult decision as we must plan for the future.

“We constantly review our properties and it is clear that Marine Place cannot meet the stringent new changes in standards that we must adhere to.

The wellbeing of our tenants remains of paramount importance to us

“We will work with each remaining tenant on an individual basis. Some will be able to move to our newest development in the town, Malory House, while others may be able to move to homes run by us in nearby towns and villages.

“We will also work closely with the local authorities and other housing associations should these options not work for any individual.

“The wellbeing of our tenants remains of paramount importance to us and everything is being done to make sure the process is as smooth and unobtrusive as possible.”

A consultation meeting is scheduled later this month.