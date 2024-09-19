VIDEO: Fight stops traffic in Dundee city centre as screams heard

A shocked onlooker has spoken of seeing a fight that halted traffic in Dundee city centre.

A brawl broke out outside the Counting House pub in Reform Street on Thursday afternoon.

The witness captured the incident on camera after hearing a commotion outside the Wetherspoon establishment at around 4.20pm.

They said: “I heard screaming and car horns beeping.

“As I turned the corner into Reform Street I saw a group of men and women pushing and shoving each other, and screaming into each others’ faces.

“It started off just as a bit of a scuffle but at one point a woman was kicked in the head while lying on the ground.

“Cars were having to stop because they couldn’t get past the group.

“A Wetherspoons employee stepped in to break it up eventually.”

‘Women took turns spitting at each other’ outside Dundee pub

The onlooker added that some of those involved spat at each other.

“One girl ended up on the floor and then two women took turns spitting at each other,” they continued.

“It was right in the middle of the road.

“They seemed oblivious to the cars honking their horns trying to get past.”

It is thought that no injuries were caused in the scuffle.