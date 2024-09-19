VIDEO: Fight stops traffic in Dundee city centre as screams heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Fight stops traffic in Dundee city centre as screams heard

A female ended up on the floor and 'two women took turns spitting at each other', according to a witness.

By Stephen Eighteen

A shocked onlooker has spoken of seeing a fight that halted traffic in Dundee city centre.

A brawl broke out outside the Counting House pub in Reform Street on Thursday afternoon.

The witness captured the incident on camera after hearing a commotion outside the Wetherspoon establishment at around 4.20pm.

They said: “I heard screaming and car horns beeping.

“As I turned the corner into Reform Street I saw a group of men and women pushing and shoving each other, and screaming into each others’ faces.

“It started off just as a bit of a scuffle but at one point a woman was kicked in the head while lying on the ground.

“Cars were having to stop because they couldn’t get past the group.

“A Wetherspoons employee stepped in to break it up eventually.”

‘Women took turns spitting at each other’ outside Dundee pub

The onlooker added that some of those involved spat at each other.

“One girl ended up on the floor and then two women took turns spitting at each other,” they continued.

“It was right in the middle of the road.

“They seemed oblivious to the cars honking their horns trying to get past.”

It is thought that no injuries were caused in the scuffle.

