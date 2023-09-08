How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High and Mattocks Primary are near capacity

Three Angus schools are close to having the maximum number of pupils they are intended for.

Monifieth High School, Mattocks Primary, in Wellbank, and Woodlands Primary, in Carnoustie, were all at 95% capacity or over in the last census.

You can find out how full your Angus school is by searching for it in our table below.

Monifieth High was just three pupils shy of the 1,060 it is deemed suitable. It will be almost two years before its new building, under construction, is ready to move into.

At Mattocks Primary a temporary classroom has been added to create more space.

School estate statistics released by the Scottish Government show pupil rolls for every school and how close they are to maximum capacity.

Unlike neighbouring Dundee City and Fife council areas, Angus has no schools which are over-capacity.

At the other end of the scale, however, several schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those with the lowest occupancy are:

Newbigging Primary – 7 pupils (14%)

Carmyllie Primary – 24 pupils (24.2%)

Tannadice Primary – 78 pupils (29.2%)

Eassie Primary – 17 pupils (34%)

Aberlemno Primary – 18 pupils (36%)

Colliston Primary – 27 pupils (36%)

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have put a temporary classroom in at Mattocks Primary School which will help to alleviate pressure.

“For all other schools we are managing this [capacity] through the careful consideration of placing requests, reconfiguration of internal spaces where practical and consideration of temporary interventions such as modular units.

“Where appropriate we seek developer contributions.”

Use our table to check how full your child’s Angus school is: