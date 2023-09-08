How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High and Mattocks Primary are near capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High and Mattocks Primary are near capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is.

By Cheryl Peebles
Monifieth High - the most full Angus school
Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.

Three Angus schools are close to having the maximum number of pupils they are intended for.

Monifieth High School, Mattocks Primary, in Wellbank, and Woodlands Primary, in Carnoustie, were all at 95% capacity or over in the last census.

You can find out how full your Angus school is by searching for it in our table below.

Monifieth High was just three pupils shy of the 1,060 it is deemed suitable. It will be almost two years before its new building, under construction, is ready to move into.

At Mattocks Primary a temporary classroom has been added to create more space.

Mattocks Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

School estate statistics released by the Scottish Government show pupil rolls for every school and how close they are to maximum capacity.

Unlike neighbouring Dundee City and Fife council areas, Angus has no schools which are over-capacity.

At the other end of the scale, however, several schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those with the lowest occupancy are:

  • Newbigging Primary – 7 pupils (14%)
  • Carmyllie Primary – 24 pupils (24.2%)
  • Tannadice Primary – 78 pupils (29.2%)
  • Eassie Primary – 17 pupils (34%)
  • Aberlemno Primary – 18 pupils (36%)
  • Colliston Primary – 27 pupils (36%)

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Newbigging Primary School had only seven pupils. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have put a temporary classroom in at Mattocks Primary School which will help to alleviate pressure.

“For all other schools we are managing this [capacity] through the careful consideration of placing requests, reconfiguration of internal spaces where practical and consideration of temporary interventions such as modular units.

“Where appropriate we seek developer contributions.”

Use our table to check how full your child’s Angus school is: 

More from Schools

Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity
Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High is one of 10 over capacity
St Dominic's Primary School building and sign.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St Dominic's Primary is one of…
Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.
Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team
Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.
The Queen's death: 3 memorable ways Perth & Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife communities…
Pupils have another two years in almost full Monifieth High School. Image: DC Thomson.
Chickens and a café? How Dundee's Kingspark School is leading the way on autism
Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed
Olivia with drums in City Square during Dundee schools rehearsal for Wurzburg festival.
Drummer Olivia, 16, among young Dundee musicians to perform for thousands at Germany festival
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Anti Bullying Ambassadors, left is Rebecca Gray (S6) and right is Reese Gray (S6).
The Dundee schoolchildren standing up to bullying

Conversation