How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St Dominic’s Primary is one of three near capacity

Three of Perth and Kinross Council’s schools are close to having the maximum number of pupils they are intended for.

St Dominic’s Primary School, in Crieff, was just four pupils shy of its 142 capacity at the last census.

And St John’s Academy, Perth, and Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, were both sitting at over 95%.

School estate statistics released by the Scottish Government show pupil rolls for every school and how close they are to maximum capacity.

Perth High School was among those with higher occupancy – holding 93.3% of the 1,546 pupils it is deemed suitable for.

A new building for up to 1,600 pupils is under construction.

Unlike neighbouring Dundee City and Fife council areas, Perth and Kinross has no schools which are over-capacity.

At the other end of the scale, however, several schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those with the lowest occupancy are:

Logiealmond Primary – 10 pupils (20.8%)

Glenlyon Primary – 7 pupils (28%)

Kinloch Rannoch Primary – 16 pupils (32%)

Guildtown Primary – 18 pupils (39%)

Abernethy Primary – 116 pupils (41%)

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “School capacities are addressed through the careful management of the roll and placing requests in accordance with our school admissions policy.

“At present we have no concerns regarding the capacity of our schools.”

