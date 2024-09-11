Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up

The minke whale was discovered last Monday.

By Kieran Webster
The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council
The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council

A dead whale that washed up on an Angus beach has been buried.

Contractors were at Lunan Bay, near Montrose, on Wednesday to bury the minke whale in the sand.

The mammal had been lying on the beach since being discovered last Monday.

The whale washed up on the beach. Image: Paul Reid
Visitors took an interest in the whale. Image: Paul Reid
The whale being moved to its final resting place. Image: Angus Council

The exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is believed it may have become entangled.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme said: “Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to (do an autopsy) or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

The mammal was found last week. Image: Angus Council
Contractors burying the whale. Image:  Angus Council
The whale is now hidden from view. Image: Paul Reid

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales and typically grow between seven and nine meters.

A whale that washed up at Lunan Bay in 2018 was also buried in the beach.

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. school occupancy Picture shows; Monifieth High. Monifieth. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High, Hayshead, Murroes, Seaview and Liff primaries…
Arbroath shoplifting
Man charged over 14 'shoplifting' incidents in Arbroath
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff
There is a 'possible track defect' near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Disruption after railway line closure near Montrose
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive
7
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff takes over as Angus leader
8
Wind blowing the sand at Lunan Bay in Angus.
Wind warning as gusts of up to 60mph to hit Angus
Looking south across land where a major solar energy park in planned overlooking Dundee. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut…
Parcels of land west of Kellas would be the site for the solar park. Image: Google
Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland
5

Conversation