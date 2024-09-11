Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up

A dead whale that washed up on an Angus beach has been buried.

Contractors were at Lunan Bay, near Montrose, on Wednesday to bury the minke whale in the sand.

The mammal had been lying on the beach since being discovered last Monday.

The exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is believed it may have become entangled.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme said: “Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to (do an autopsy) or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales and typically grow between seven and nine meters.

A whale that washed up at Lunan Bay in 2018 was also buried in the beach.