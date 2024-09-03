Large minke whale washes up on Angus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Large minke whale washes up on Angus beach

Dog walkers are being urged to keep their pets away from the dead mammal.

By Andrew Robson
The deceased minke whale washed up on Lunan Bay.
The minke whale. Image: Lunan Bay Campsite & Shop/Facebook

A large minke whale has washed up on an Angus beach.

The dead mammal was first spotted at Lunan Bay on Monday.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) – which deals with stranded marine mammals – believes the whale may have become entangled.

Lunan Farm Campsite and Shop, which overlooks the bay, has urged locals to be “extra careful” when visiting the area.

Warning to dog walkers after minke whale found at Lunan Bay

A Facebook post said: “A whale has sadly washed ashore on our beautiful beach, and while efforts are underway to manage the situation, we advise keeping your pets on a leash and away from the area for their safety.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time.

“Our cafe will be open as usual, offering a warm place to relax while you enjoy the coastal views from a safe distance.”

The washed up Minke whale on Lunan Bay in Montrose
The whale washed up on Monday. Image: Lunan Farm Campsite & Shop/Facebook

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales, growing to between seven and nine meters in length during adulthood.

A spokesperson for SMASS said: “We are aware of the male minke whale it was reported to us around midday on Monday.

“Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to necropsy or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

Angus Council visits whale carcass at Lunan Bay

Angus Council says officers are attending the whale carcass on Tuesday to carry out investigations and decide what action is appropriate.

A spokesperson said: “We assess each incidence of a stranded whale on an Angus beach according to its own particular circumstances.

“In consultation with stakeholders, such as Sepa and the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, we also draw from good practice and experience gained from previous incidents to ensure an appropriate solution is found.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Links Park home of Montrose FC is in line for a major revamp. Image: Crawford Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Stadium transformation and bid to drop legal condition over £6.75m farm
Stevens (Scotland) blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
EXCLUSIVE: Fears for more than 50 Brechin jobs as blinds factory faces closure
Guest on the final tour of the year at Lunan Bay Farm.
Cashmere goats are big draw in Angus
Newlands Care Angus.
Arbroath care assistant stole 'sentimental' gold ring from service user's purse
Kevin Paton
Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old's 'perfect rugby tackle'
Flood alerts have been issued for across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours
How the new Links Park entrance and community centre would look. Image: Crawford Architecture
Stunning images reveal Montrose FC designs for new look Links Park
Jack Yule (right), 6, and Sophie Culross, 7, on the bouncy castle. Image: Paul Reid
Best pictures as Forfar Gala Day strikes lucky at second attempt
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud
4
Dundee Road crash
Woman rescued after crash between car and lorry in Arbroath

Conversation