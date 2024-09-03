Large minke whale washes up on Angus beach

A large minke whale has washed up on an Angus beach.

The dead mammal was first spotted at Lunan Bay on Monday.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) – which deals with stranded marine mammals – believes the whale may have become entangled.

Lunan Farm Campsite and Shop, which overlooks the bay, has urged locals to be “extra careful” when visiting the area.

Warning to dog walkers after minke whale found at Lunan Bay

A Facebook post said: “A whale has sadly washed ashore on our beautiful beach, and while efforts are underway to manage the situation, we advise keeping your pets on a leash and away from the area for their safety.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time.

“Our cafe will be open as usual, offering a warm place to relax while you enjoy the coastal views from a safe distance.”

Minke whales are often spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

They are the smallest of all baleen whales, growing to between seven and nine meters in length during adulthood.

A spokesperson for SMASS said: “We are aware of the male minke whale it was reported to us around midday on Monday.

“Unfortunately it’s too decomposed for us to necropsy or sample.

“However, there are lesions on the animal consistent with it being an entanglement case.”

Angus Council visits whale carcass at Lunan Bay

Angus Council says officers are attending the whale carcass on Tuesday to carry out investigations and decide what action is appropriate.

A spokesperson said: “We assess each incidence of a stranded whale on an Angus beach according to its own particular circumstances.

“In consultation with stakeholders, such as Sepa and the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, we also draw from good practice and experience gained from previous incidents to ensure an appropriate solution is found.”