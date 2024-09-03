Man, 70, dies after collapsing at Dunfermline leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 70, dies after collapsing at Dunfermline leisure centre

Multiple police and ambulance units were called to the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Carnegie Leisure Centre.

A 70-year-old man has died after collapsing at a Dunfermline leisure centre.

Multiple police and ambulance units were called to Carnegie Leisure Centre at around 6.30am on Tuesday after the man took unwell.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Tuesday, we were made aware of a person having taken unwell on Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Death of man at Dunfermline leisure centre unexplained but ‘not suspicious’

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Carnegie Leisure Centre has facilities including a 25m swimming pool along with a gym, fitness studios, a sauna, a steam room, a sports hall, squash courts and a climbing wall.

A sign outside the leisure centre confirming the closure.
A sign outside the leisure centre confirming the closure. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Jennifer Shields, communication and PR lead for operator Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident at Carnegie Leisure Centre.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response and to our staff for their professionalism during this time.

“We are fully committed to supporting those involved and appreciate the community’s compassion and understanding.”

Emergency services at the leisure centre.
Emergency services at the leisure centre. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A sign outside the leisure centre on Tuesday morning confirmed the centre was closed.

The sign says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre is closed.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

In an update, bosses confirmed on social media that the dryside facilities are open and the pool will reopen at noon.

More from Fife

bin strike could be back on
Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay…
CR0049710 - Claire Warrender Story - Fife Area - Desmomd and Susan Montgomery's dog ''Razzi'' was attacked by two other dogs yesterday (Sunday 25/8/24) - Picture shows Desmomd Montgomery, wife Susan Montgomery and their dog Razzi -- 1 Millfield, Cupar - Monday 26th August 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife dog wardens pledge action after 'vicious' Cupar dog attack
DI Sammi Davidson front with, from left, DS Michael Hogg, DC Carol Fraser and DC Martin Ronald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Detectives who nailed Fife flasher lift lid on 'landmark' investigation
Lennon McAlpine. Image: Facebook
Buckfast thief attacked Fife shop workers and punched stranger, 64
Windygates Road in Leven.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Leven
Russell Gray
Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss
6
A91 CRASH
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes stretch of A91 in Fife
A person was airlifted from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock
Person airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Fife coast
Post Thumbnail
Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife 'cold call' scam

Conversation