Man, 70, dies after collapsing at Dunfermline leisure centre

A 70-year-old man has died after collapsing at a Dunfermline leisure centre.

Multiple police and ambulance units were called to Carnegie Leisure Centre at around 6.30am on Tuesday after the man took unwell.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Tuesday, we were made aware of a person having taken unwell on Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Death of man at Dunfermline leisure centre unexplained but ‘not suspicious’

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Carnegie Leisure Centre has facilities including a 25m swimming pool along with a gym, fitness studios, a sauna, a steam room, a sports hall, squash courts and a climbing wall.

Jennifer Shields, communication and PR lead for operator Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident at Carnegie Leisure Centre.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response and to our staff for their professionalism during this time.

“We are fully committed to supporting those involved and appreciate the community’s compassion and understanding.”

A sign outside the leisure centre on Tuesday morning confirmed the centre was closed.

The sign says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre is closed.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

In an update, bosses confirmed on social media that the dryside facilities are open and the pool will reopen at noon.