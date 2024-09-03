Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Leven

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Leven.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Windygates Road just before 10pm on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.45pm we were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Windygates Road in Leven.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.”