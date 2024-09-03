Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Leven

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

By Kieran Webster
Windygates Road in Leven.
Windygates Road in Leven. Image: Google Street View

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Leven.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Windygates Road just before 10pm on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.45pm we were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Windygates Road in Leven.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.”

More from Fife

bin strike could be back on
Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay…
CR0049710 - Claire Warrender Story - Fife Area - Desmomd and Susan Montgomery's dog ''Razzi'' was attacked by two other dogs yesterday (Sunday 25/8/24) - Picture shows Desmomd Montgomery, wife Susan Montgomery and their dog Razzi -- 1 Millfield, Cupar - Monday 26th August 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife dog wardens pledge action after 'vicious' Cupar dog attack
DI Sammi Davidson front with, from left, DS Michael Hogg, DC Carol Fraser and DC Martin Ronald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Detectives who nailed Fife flasher lift lid on 'landmark' investigation
Lennon McAlpine. Image: Facebook
Buckfast thief attacked Fife shop workers and punched stranger, 64
Carnegie Leisure Centre.
Man, 70, dies after collapsing at Dunfermline leisure centre
Russell Gray
Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss
6
A91 CRASH
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes stretch of A91 in Fife
A person was airlifted from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock
Person airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Fife coast
Post Thumbnail
Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife 'cold call' scam

Conversation