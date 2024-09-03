Buckfast thief attacked Fife shop workers and punched stranger, 64

A Buckfast thief who attacked two shop workers and a stranger in the street is facing jail.

Lennon McAlpine assaulted employees at the Spar in Burntisland’s Cromwell Road after stealing two bottles of tonic wine.

Two weeks later, the 24-year-old was caught on CCTV hitting a 64-year-old man, causing him to fall and strike his head on the road outside an address in Houliston Avenue, Inverkeithing.

McAlpine appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to an assault to severe injury, two assaults and theft.

Lay motionless on ground

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court that McAlpine’s street assault victim had been at his son’s address in Inverkeithing on May 10 this year.

After leaving the property, the man – who was described as under the influence – was seen speaking to McAlpine.

The fiscal said the man turned to McAlpine and said “aye, just get away”.

CCTV footage from a nearby house was played in court and showed McAlpine hitting the man in the head and neck area with what appeared to be his left forearm, causing him to fall and strike his head on the road.

The man could be seen lying on his back motionless afterwards.

Ms Barclay said during the exchange McAlpine, who also appeared intoxicated, could be heard from the audio telling the man he had just had a fallout with his girlfriend and him asking McAlpine what he was looking at.

He then told McAlpine: “You’re very close to getting a smack”.

A witness found the victim lying on the ground with blood around his head and she called an ambulance.

While attending to him, she saw a male she believed to be McAlpine riding past on an orange pedal bike and staring.

Ms Barclay said that neighbour who came to assist went to the high street and collected a defibrillator and saw McAlpine get off the bike – later tested for DNA by police – and disappear.

The victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary due to softening to his skull and bleeding from the ear, the fiscal said.

He had a scan which confirmed a skull fracture and bleed on the brain.

He was released from hospital several days later and did not need surgery.

The fiscal said the complainer has made a recovery but still has difficulty hearing out of one ear.

Shop attack

Ms Barclay said that around 4:30pm on April 28, McAlpine and an associate entered the Spar shop in Burntisland.

McAlpine took two bottles of Buckfast tonic wine before walking out of the store.

Two male shop assistants followed him in a bid to recover the stolen goods.

A struggle ensued but they managed to escort him back to the shop before summoning police using in-store panic alarms and calling 999.

McAlpine then punched one of the men to the head and face multiple times, scratched him to the face causing a cut, bit him on his arms and thumb and broke the skin and drew blood.

McAlpine punched the other worker to the face, causing him to fall, and kicked him to the legs.

He then wrecked the inside of the shop before leaving with a £9 bottle of Buckfast, the fiscal said.

CCTV was found to have captured the entire incident and police were able to identify McAlpine.

Following police enquiries, McAlpine was traced at a property in Monifieth on May 22 and arrested.

The court heard that McAlpine has previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until September 26 for the production of background reports on McAlpine and a victim impact statement.

McAlpine was remanded in custody meantime.

