Opening date for long-delayed Dundee mental health crisis centre finally confirmed

The opening date for a long-delayed mental health crisis centre in Dundee has finally been confirmed.

The Community Wellbeing Centre, which will operate from a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road, is set to open on July 31.

The facility was initially expected to open in 2021, before a series of delays.

But the centre, which has been called for by mental health campaigners, is now set to open within days.

It will offer round-the-clock support to people in distress.

Dundee crisis centre offers ’24/7 response to anyone in distress’

After getting a tour of the new facility, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson described the centre as “welcoming” with “professional and empathetic” staff.

A Facebook post said: “It was a pleasure for Fraser and our colleague Councillor Craig Duncan, working for Broughty Ferry, to tour the new Community Wellbeing Centre in South Ward Road in advance of its public opening on July 31.

“The centre will provide an immediate, compassionate response 24/7 to anyone in distress.

“The facilities are welcoming and the staff team professional and empathetic.

“This long-needed facility will work closely with existing established mental health and wellbeing services.

“We wish the new centre well in providing wellbeing and distress support to anyone in Dundee needing support.”

Mental health campaigner ‘over the moon’

Phil Welsh, founder of the Not In Vain For Lee campaign, has been calling for a crisis centre in Dundee since he lost his 27-year-old son to suicide in 2017.

He said: “It’s absolutely brilliant news.

“We started campaigning for this crisis centre after tragically losing my son in 2017 to suicide.

“Since then we’ve been working hard to get the centre up and running.

“It’s been delayed a few times – but we are over the moon it has come to fruition.

“My partner Lesley has visited the centre and says it looks absolutely fantastic.

“I’m hoping it will be able to help people at the pinnacle of crisis as it is open 24 hours.

“It is non-referral, so you can phone up if you’re feeling a bit hellish and they’ll get you in as quickly as possible”.

Five-year wait for Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre

The idea for the centre was mooted five years ago – and it was originally set to open in April 2021.

But the opening has been delayed several times, including when road closures were put in place following the Robertson’s furniture store fire.

In April 2023, the keys for the site were handed over, but an opening date was still not revealed.

A Dundee Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that some services running from the Community Wellbeing Centre will be operational on July 31.

“This is an important milestone and in due course, with our partners, we will be sharing more details on which services are running and how to access them.”