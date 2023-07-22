Opening date for long-delayed Dundee mental health crisis centre finally confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Opening date for long-delayed Dundee mental health crisis centre finally confirmed

The Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road has had its opening pushed back several times.

By Poppy Watson
The Dundee mental health crisis centre will be based on South Ward Road. Image: Supplied.
The Dundee mental health crisis centre will be based on South Ward Road. Image: Supplied.

The opening date for a long-delayed mental health crisis centre in Dundee has finally been confirmed.

The Community Wellbeing Centre, which will operate from a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road, is set to open on July 31.

The facility was initially expected to open in 2021, before a series of delays.

But the centre, which has been called for by mental health campaigners, is now set to open within days.

It will offer round-the-clock support to people in distress.

Dundee crisis centre offers ’24/7 response to anyone in distress’

After getting a tour of the new facility, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson described the centre as “welcoming” with “professional and empathetic” staff.

A Facebook post said: “It was a pleasure for Fraser and our colleague Councillor Craig Duncan, working for Broughty Ferry, to tour the new Community Wellbeing Centre in South Ward Road in advance of its public opening on July 31.

“The centre will provide an immediate, compassionate response 24/7 to anyone in distress.

Dundee councillors Fraser Macpherson and Craig Duncan outside the new centre. Image: Fraser Macpherson/Facebook.

“The facilities are welcoming and the staff team professional and empathetic.

“This long-needed facility will work closely with existing established mental health and wellbeing services.

“We wish the new centre well in providing wellbeing and distress support to anyone in Dundee needing support.”

Mental health campaigner ‘over the moon’

Phil Welsh, founder of the Not In Vain For Lee campaign, has been calling for a crisis centre in Dundee since he lost his 27-year-old son to suicide in 2017.

He said: “It’s absolutely brilliant news.

“We started campaigning for this crisis centre after tragically losing my son in 2017 to suicide.

“Since then we’ve been working hard to get the centre up and running.

“It’s been delayed a few times – but we are over the moon it has come to fruition.

Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.

“My partner Lesley has visited the centre and says it looks absolutely fantastic.

“I’m hoping it will be able to help people at the pinnacle of crisis as it is open 24 hours.

“It is non-referral, so you can phone up if you’re feeling a bit hellish and they’ll get you in as quickly as possible”.

Five-year wait for Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre

The idea for the centre was mooted five years ago – and it was originally set to open in April 2021.

But the opening has been delayed several times, including when road closures were put in place following the Robertson’s furniture store fire.

In April 2023, the keys for the site were handed over, but an opening date was still not revealed.

Council/Penumbra subheading

A Dundee Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that some services running from the Community Wellbeing Centre will be operational on July 31.

“This is an important milestone and in due course, with our partners, we will be sharing more details on which services are running and how to access them.”

  • Mental health support is available via Samaritans by calling 116 123, emailing jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to find details of your nearest branch.

