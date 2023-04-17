Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to be confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to be confirmed

The last delay was caused by road closures following the nearby Robertson's fire.

By Sheanne Mulholland
New mental health crisis centre will be based on South Ward Road in the former Hillcrest building.
An opening date for a long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee still has not been confirmed, following several delays.

The Community Wellbeing Centre, which will operate from a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road, was originally planned to open in 2021.

But a series of delays has left those in need of emergency 24/7 mental health support still waiting – nearly five years after the idea for the centre was first mooted.

The last delay was caused by road closures following a fire at the nearby former Robertson’s furniture store.

Four months later, the keys for the site have been handed over but an opening date has yet to be revealed.

Phil Welsh, founder of the Not In Vain For Lee campaign, has been calling for a crisis centre in Dundee since he lost his 27-year-old son to suicide in 2017.

He understands a “soft opening” of the centre is planned for next month but operators Penumbra did not confirm this when asked by The Courier.

A Penumbra spokesperson said only that announcements and an opening date will be made “in due course”.

Mental health crisis centre campaigner, Phil Welsh, holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.

Phil added: “The delay has been frustrating, however, considering we have been campaigning for this crisis centre for five years, as we refer to it, I can accept another few months, as long as we get it right.

“The centre will help fill a gap in provision for folk who are at the pinnacle of crisis, this is much needed and very welcome.

“Dundee has an appalling record of adult suicide and this centre may offer a glimmer of hope in tackling this insidious issue.”

Series of delays

The Community Wellbeing Centre was initially due to open in 2021 following a lengthy campaign by activists.

The opening was then delayed until March 2022, then until August, with issues with building materials and manpower being blamed for delay.

And then the centre was due to open in December but road closures as a result of the Robertson’s furniture store fire knocked the project off schedule again.

Announcements made ‘in due course’

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “Handover of the building has taken place and fitting out is underway.

“Announcements about the operation of the Community Wellbeing Centre and an opening date will be made in due course.”

A spokeswoman for Penumbra said, “Announcements about the operation of the Community Wellbeing Centre and an opening date will be made in due course.”

Mental health support is available via Samaritans by calling 116 123, emailing jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to find details of your nearest branch.

