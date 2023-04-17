Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to be confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An opening date for a long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee still has not been confirmed, following several delays.

The Community Wellbeing Centre, which will operate from a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road, was originally planned to open in 2021.

But a series of delays has left those in need of emergency 24/7 mental health support still waiting – nearly five years after the idea for the centre was first mooted.

The last delay was caused by road closures following a fire at the nearby former Robertson’s furniture store.

Four months later, the keys for the site have been handed over but an opening date has yet to be revealed.

Phil Welsh, founder of the Not In Vain For Lee campaign, has been calling for a crisis centre in Dundee since he lost his 27-year-old son to suicide in 2017.

He understands a “soft opening” of the centre is planned for next month but operators Penumbra did not confirm this when asked by The Courier.

A Penumbra spokesperson said only that announcements and an opening date will be made “in due course”.

Phil added: “The delay has been frustrating, however, considering we have been campaigning for this crisis centre for five years, as we refer to it, I can accept another few months, as long as we get it right.

“The centre will help fill a gap in provision for folk who are at the pinnacle of crisis, this is much needed and very welcome.

“Dundee has an appalling record of adult suicide and this centre may offer a glimmer of hope in tackling this insidious issue.”

Series of delays

The Community Wellbeing Centre was initially due to open in 2021 following a lengthy campaign by activists.

The opening was then delayed until March 2022, then until August, with issues with building materials and manpower being blamed for delay.

And then the centre was due to open in December but road closures as a result of the Robertson’s furniture store fire knocked the project off schedule again.

Announcements made ‘in due course’

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “Handover of the building has taken place and fitting out is underway.

“Announcements about the operation of the Community Wellbeing Centre and an opening date will be made in due course.”

A spokeswoman for Penumbra said, “Announcements about the operation of the Community Wellbeing Centre and an opening date will be made in due course.”

Mental health support is available via Samaritans by calling 116 123, emailing jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to find details of your nearest branch.