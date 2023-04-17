Councillors call for free ‘smart doorbells’ to be given to Dundee sheltered housing tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Councillors call for free ‘smart doorbells’ to be given to Dundee sheltered housing tenants

Opposition councillors want the city to follow East Renfrewshire Council, which has already distributed 36 smart doorbells.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors are asking for elderly tenants in sheltered housing to be provided with smart doorbells. Image: Ring
Councillors are asking for elderly tenants in sheltered housing to be provided with smart doorbells. Image: Ring

Opposition members on Dundee City Council want smart doorbells  provided to sheltered housing tenants as a security measure.

The Liberal Democrat group say the devices would help protect elderly people from scams and unwanted cold calling.

They want the city to follow East Renfrewshire Council, which has already distributed 36 smart doorbells through such an initiative.

The devices come with a camera that is then connected to a phone or tablet through an app allowing residents to see who is outside their door.

The East Renfrewshire doorbells are fitted free of charge to tenant’s homes.

Those who become eligible are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan and West End councillor Fraser Macpherson have asked Dundee City Council’s Head of Community Safety and Protection, Tom Stirling, whether a similar scheme could work in the city.

‘Liaise with East Renfrewshire’

Mr Stirling said: “It is not something that we have yet deployed in terms of deterring scams through our trading standards team.

“I’ll ask the team to liaise with colleagues in East Renfrewshire to find out more about their scheme, including how they funded it.

“They do have limited numbers of call monitoring devices that can be used to deter telephone scams.”

Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillor Duncan said: “I am pleased Dundee City Council will look further at this initiative to have the best possible home security for older residents.

“Whilst the majority of people who knock on your door are likely to be genuine, we have had instances across Dundee of rogue traders and other bogus callers.

“The video doorbells initiative further helps to allow older tenants to remain independent and safer in their own homes, giving them and their families greater peace of mind.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

‘Nuisance call blockers’

His Liberal Democrat colleague, Mr Macpherson, added: “A smart doorbell gives a householder added security to keep their home both secure and safe.

“It allows the householder to see who is knocking at their door without answering it and say no to cold callers without having to engage in conversation.

“Given the on-going concerns about scams, there seems to be a lot of merit in Dundee considering rolling this out to older folk.

“East Renfrewshire Council is also using its trading standards team to install nuisance call phone blockers free of charge to vulnerable residents, where a resident is receiving high numbers of nuisance calls and this is another good initiative that Dundee City Council could be doing more of for older residents.”

