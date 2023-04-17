Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in

The Crown Inn was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
CCTV footage of the break-in. Image: The Crown Inn

A masked raider stole a charity tin during a break-in to a Monifieth pub.

The owner of The Crown Inn is urging locals to be vigilant after the venue was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

CCTV captured the moment the intruder, whose face and head were covered, raked around inside the bar before stealing the tin, which had money inside for a children’s charity.

Alan Porter, who runs the pub with his wife Mandy, says the thief got in through the main door on High Street.

He said: “We had an open mic night on the Saturday night and we locked up around 1.30am on the Sunday morning.

The break-in happened in early hours of Sunday. Image: The Crown Inn

“We went back to the pub around 10.30am as one of the guys who was playing needed to get some stuff and the door was already open.

“The CCTV shows (the thief) goes straight to the till. He shakes it but there’s nothing in there but he managed to steal the tin for the kids’ charity on the bar.

“It was cable-tied to the bar but he ripped it off. There wasn’t too much in there, maybe £50 or £60.

“He was in and out in less than a minute.”

Break-in has ‘burst our bubble’

Alan, who took over The Crown Inn on New Year’s Day, says the break-in took the shine off what had been an otherwise successful weekend.

He said: “The break-in has burst our bubble a bit. It was a great night seeing all the local talent and you wake up to that, it takes the buzz out the weekend.

“The customers are not happy either and they are uneasy that someone has broken in.

“The locals have taken to the pub again and it’s been great but this puts a sour taste in the mouth.”

Alan and Mandy Porter took over the Monifieth pub at the start of the year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Alan, 52, is now urging others in the community to keep a look out for potential thieves.

He added: “It is frustrating more than anything. For these people it’s a smash and grab but I’ve had to get the door fixed and that.

“It’s important to know that these people are out and about and to be vigilant. It can be so easy for these guys so keep a look out for anything.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the morning of Sunday, police received a report of a break-in to a premises in the High Street area of Monifieth.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

