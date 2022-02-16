Plans to open mental health crisis centre in Dundee delayed by five months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Plans to open mental health crisis centre in Dundee delayed by five months

By Matteo Bell
February 16 2022, 9.24pm
The planned location of the crisis centre
The planned location of the crisis centre

Plans to open a 24-hour mental health crisis centre in Dundee have been delayed by five months due to building and manpower issues.

New papers from Dundee City Council claim the facility – which was supposed to open its doors next month – will now be launched in August of this year.

The project has already faced opening delays, with the March date being announced after plans to open the centre at the end of 2021 fell through.

Plans for the centre were first proposed to the city council in April 2021, following a lengthy campaign by mental health activists.

While they were seen as a step in the right direction, many criticised the plans for lacking detail.

Later that year, it was announced that a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road would be converted into the long-awaited crisis centre, however since then plans have stalled.

What has caused the delay?

The council papers claim the set-backs have been caused by issues with building materials and manpower.

The report states: “Given the current building delays, related to the provision of building materials and manpower at this time, Hillcrest have advised that the work will not be completed within the original deadline of March 2022.

Crisis centre: Dundee building chosen in ‘huge step forward’ for mental health support

“Progress continues to be made, however, the anticipated timescale for the Centre to be operational has now been revised to August 2022.”

The construction of the crisis centre, referred to in the papers as Community Wellbeing Centre, is being funded by Hillcrest and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

It is currently unclear who will operate the facility, however the report states that a contract for the site’s management will be awarded in May or June.

‘We need this urgently’

The delay has come as a blow to mental health campaigners in the city.

Mandy McLaren, who has been advocating for better mental health support since her son Dale committed suicide in 2015, believes those behind the plans have acted too slowly.

She said: “I’m not happy about it being delayed.

Mandy McLaren.

“We need this urgently and it needs to be done properly.

“If we can save one life that’s the most important thing we can do.

“There’s people who are trying to get help and just now there’s nowhere for them to go.

“This crisis centre is a great idea, but it needs to be handled properly.”

Councillors will discuss the delay at a meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee on Monday.

