Plans to open mental health crisis centre in Dundee delayed by five months

Plans to open a 24-hour mental health crisis centre in Dundee have been delayed by five months due to building and manpower issues.

New papers from Dundee City Council claim the facility – which was supposed to open its doors next month – will now be launched in August of this year.

The project has already faced opening delays, with the March date being announced after plans to open the centre at the end of 2021 fell through.

Plans for the centre were first proposed to the city council in April 2021, following a lengthy campaign by mental health activists.

While they were seen as a step in the right direction, many criticised the plans for lacking detail.

Later that year, it was announced that a former Hillcrest property on South Ward Road would be converted into the long-awaited crisis centre, however since then plans have stalled.

What has caused the delay?

The council papers claim the set-backs have been caused by issues with building materials and manpower.

The report states: “Given the current building delays, related to the provision of building materials and manpower at this time, Hillcrest have advised that the work will not be completed within the original deadline of March 2022.

“Progress continues to be made, however, the anticipated timescale for the Centre to be operational has now been revised to August 2022.”

The construction of the crisis centre, referred to in the papers as Community Wellbeing Centre, is being funded by Hillcrest and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

It is currently unclear who will operate the facility, however the report states that a contract for the site’s management will be awarded in May or June.

‘We need this urgently’

The delay has come as a blow to mental health campaigners in the city.

Mandy McLaren, who has been advocating for better mental health support since her son Dale committed suicide in 2015, believes those behind the plans have acted too slowly.

She said: “I’m not happy about it being delayed.

“We need this urgently and it needs to be done properly.

“If we can save one life that’s the most important thing we can do.

“There’s people who are trying to get help and just now there’s nowhere for them to go.

“This crisis centre is a great idea, but it needs to be handled properly.”

Councillors will discuss the delay at a meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee on Monday.