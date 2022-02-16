Concern growing for missing Rosyth man as police start ‘extensive’ search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an ‘extensive’ search for a 45-year-old man who was reported missing from Rosyth on Wednesday.

Andrew Dykes was last seen on the town’s Castlandhill Road between the hours of 3pm and 4pm, and concern for his whereabouts is now growing.

According to his family, it is unusual for Andrew to be out of contact for so long.

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins in height, with a stocky build and short dark hair.

Police Scotland is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate a 45-year-old man, missing from Rosyth…. Posted by Fife Police Division on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

He has dark stubble and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white or grey coloured trainers.

Officers also believe that he may be wearing a dark blue cap and carrying a grey bag.

Police appeal

An appeal for information on Andrew’s whereabouts has now been launched, with police asking that anyone who may be able to assist in their investigation come forward.

The missing man recently expressed an interest in visiting Leven and inquiries are also being carried out there.

Sergeant John Leslie said: “Our concern for Andrew is growing and extensive enquiries are under way to locate him. His family, understandably, is very upset and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Andrew or who has any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the man’s location should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2204 of February 16.