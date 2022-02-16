Concern growing for missing Rosyth man as police start ‘extensive’ search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concern growing for missing Rosyth man as police start ‘extensive’ search

By Matteo Bell
February 16 2022, 10.01pm
Andrew Dykes
Andrew Dykes

Police have launched an ‘extensive’ search for a 45-year-old man who was reported missing from Rosyth on Wednesday.

Andrew Dykes was last seen on the town’s Castlandhill Road between the hours of 3pm and 4pm, and concern for his whereabouts is now growing.

According to his family, it is unusual for Andrew to be out of contact for so long.

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins in height, with a stocky build and short dark hair.

Police Scotland is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate a 45-year-old man, missing from Rosyth….

Posted by Fife Police Division on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

He has dark stubble and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white or grey coloured trainers.

Officers also believe that he may be wearing a dark blue cap and carrying a grey bag.

Police appeal

An appeal for information on Andrew’s whereabouts has now been launched, with police asking that anyone who may be able to assist in their investigation come forward.

The missing man recently expressed an interest in visiting Leven and inquiries are also being carried out there.

Leven High Street.

Sergeant John Leslie said: “Our concern for Andrew is growing and extensive enquiries are under way to locate him. His family, understandably, is very upset and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Andrew or who has any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the man’s location should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2204 of February 16.

