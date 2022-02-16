Dundee United boss Tam Courts in defensive dilemma as Charlie Mulgrew declared fit for Rangers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has a Dundee United defensive dilemma after Charlie Mulgrew declared himself fit for Sunday’s clash with Rangers.

Mulgrew has been out since coming off injured in United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock at the end of January.

The former Celtic star was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win at Partick Thistle.

And he has resumed full training and expected to be ready for the visit of champions Rangers.

But while Courts has cited Mulgrew’s ‘big game’ experience, it won’t be easy to break-up his defence.

Youngster Ross Graham has excelled alongside Ryan Edwards and Calum Butcher as United have kept four clean sheets in-a-row.

“Charlie is a proper big-game player,” said Courts.

“The tricky thing for us is that we’ve got – for the first time in a while – a situation where we have really healthy competition.

“The defensive unit has kept four clean sheets on the bounce.

“Defensively, we have been keeping the back door shut and minimising chances against us.

“That has given the team a lot of confidence.

“That is something we were also doing with Charlie in the team for the most part as well.

“He brings that composure and big game experience and the squad is in a healthy place just now.”

Charlie Mulgrew is ‘desperate to be involved’ in Rangers clash

Courts admits Mulgrew was on the bench as a precaution at Partick.

But the 44-times capped Scotland star is raring to go against Rangers.

“We had a couple of days off but Charlie was back in full training on Tuesday,” added Courts.

“He was on the bench for the Thistle game.

“Charlie is desperate to be involved and to play. He is a top performer and has been very consistent.

Three consecutive wins for high-flying Dundee Utd! 👏 Check out the best of the action at Tannadice, as Charlie Mulgrew netted a late winner for the hosts 👇 pic.twitter.com/BQxovzN7Vj — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 23, 2021

“He gets frustrated really quickly when he is not playing as he loves his football.

“Charlie will also have seen the team putting a few results together and will be desperate to come in and help.

“The good thing is that he will be able to get a full week’s training and will be in contention to start against Rangers this weekend.

“We have a lot of big games coming up and it will be good to have his experience and quality to call on.”