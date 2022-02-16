Dundee United boss Tam Courts in defensive dilemma as Charlie Mulgrew declared fit for Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts in defensive dilemma as Charlie Mulgrew declared fit for Rangers clash

By Ewan Smith
February 16 2022, 10.27pm
Charlie Mulgrew is fit to face Rangers
Tam Courts has a Dundee United defensive dilemma after Charlie Mulgrew declared himself fit for Sunday’s clash with Rangers.

Mulgrew has been out since coming off injured in United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock at the end of January.

The former Celtic star was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win at Partick Thistle.

And he has resumed full training and expected to be ready for the visit of champions Rangers.

But while Courts has cited Mulgrew’s ‘big game’ experience, it won’t be easy to break-up his defence.

Youngster Ross Graham has excelled alongside Ryan Edwards and Calum Butcher as United have kept four clean sheets in-a-row.

Tam Courts has praised his Dundee United defence as Charlie Mulgrew returns

“Charlie is a proper big-game player,” said Courts.

“The tricky thing for us is that we’ve got – for the first time in a while – a situation where we have really healthy competition.

“The defensive unit has kept four clean sheets on the bounce.

“Defensively, we have been keeping the back door shut and minimising chances against us.

Ross Graham has been outstanding for Dundee United in Charlie Mulgrew’s absence

“That has given the team a lot of confidence.

“That is something we were also doing with Charlie in the team for the most part as well.

“He brings that composure and big game experience and the squad is in a healthy place just now.”

Charlie Mulgrew is ‘desperate to be involved’ in Rangers clash

Charlie Mulgrew is fully fit again for Dundee United

Courts admits Mulgrew was on the bench as a precaution at Partick.

But the 44-times capped Scotland star is raring to go against Rangers.

“We had a couple of days off but Charlie was back in full training on Tuesday,” added Courts.

“He was on the bench for the Thistle game.

“Charlie is desperate to be involved and to play. He is a top performer and has been very consistent.

“He gets frustrated really quickly when he is not playing as he loves his football.

“Charlie will also have seen the team putting a few results together and will be desperate to come in and help.

“The good thing is that he will be able to get a full week’s training and will be in contention to start against Rangers this weekend.

“We have a lot of big games coming up and it will be good to have his experience and quality to call on.”

