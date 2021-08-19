Crisis centre: Dundee building chosen in ‘huge step forward’ for mental health support

A mental health crisis centre in Dundee has taken a huge step forward as a site has been found to house the new facility.

A former Hillcrest Housing building in the city centre has been earmarked for the new 24-hour mental health support and intervention centre.

Dubbed a Community Wellbeing Centre (CWC), the South Ward Road facility will provide immediate and round the clock support for anyone experiencing “high levels of emotional distress”.

‘Progress is being made’

It has been hailed as step in thee right direction for the centre, after years of campaigning.

Phil Welsh has been calling for a crisis centre in Dundee since he lost his son to suicide in 2017.

Mr Welsh set up the Not In Vain For Lee campaign in memory of his son Lee, who passed away aged 27.

“It’s a good city centre site, an ideal location,” said Mr Welsh.

“It’s definitely good news for us and shows that progress is being made.

“Our campaign has championed this and it has taken three years and we’ve finally got to this point.

“I think this shows that ordinary people can make a difference.”

The immediate support offered in the centre will be followed up by help to access community resources.

Ken Lynn, chairman of Dundee’s Integration Joint Board, said: “It’s great to be able to reveal the site of the new CWC, as this is a huge step forward in our efforts to improve services for people experiencing serious difficulties.

“This centre will help ensure that everyone requiring specialist mental health support has easy and immediate access to it, regardless of circumstances.”

‘Huge step forward’

He added: “Work will need to be carried out to this building to turn into a top-class facility and I will get this centre open as soon as possible.

“We are working hard on this issue and continuing to come up innovative measures to tackle the city’s mental health problems.”

The site proposal will be discussed by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board on Wednesday August 25.

The news comes as recent suicide statistics showed that rates rose across Tayside and Fife last year while national figures dropped.