Pictures: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station

The Red Arrow flypasts.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre, 101 anniversary. Isla and Daniel Birney had fun with their model fighter jets, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster and AV Team

Aircraft enthusiasts were treated to a number of RAF flypasts at Montrose Air Station on Saturday.

The flypasts, arranged in honour of the air station’s 101 anniversary, saw a number of military aircraft on display.

First the aerobatic Red Arrows flew past – traveling from north to south.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was due to fly over however poor weather in England prevented the Battle of Britain Memorial fly past from taking off.

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured the scenes at Montrose Air Station.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre, Waldron Road, Montrose.
A young girl called Caragh Howe eats her ice cream.
Caragh Howe enjoyed her ice cream.
A couple sit on seats enjoying the sunny weather.
Enjoying the afternoon.
The Red Arrows made a fly past to mark the anniversary.
International countries flags.
Visitors had plenty to see throughout the centre with displays showing the history of war planes.
This photograph shows a family enjoying Ice Cream on a sunny day.
Ice cream in the sun!
Two Young children called Isla and Daniel Birney play with model fighter jets.
Isla and Daniel Birney had fun with their model fighter jets.
The Red Arrow's fly over the crowd.
Crowds enjoy the Red Arrow display.
Kirsten Constable created some amazing face paint art seen here with subject, Iris Irvine.
A 1945 RAF Jeep.
Amelia and Finn Stirling enjoyed the art corner.
Archer Fotheringham and Daisy Wilson at the art corner.
Callan Fleming had a go in an early version of a flight simulator (adapted with a modern screen).
Displays showing the history of war planes kept guests entertained.
Lewis Gray tries his hand at flying the Red Baron’s biplane.
A moment to pause and remember the brave souls that were lost in combat.
Memorial to the airmen lost in combat.
Neve Fleming in the Red Baron’s biplane.
Fun with RAF spinners.
The Forfar Brass Band provided ambient music for the event.
Forfar Brass Band.
The early days of flight and aircraft design were on display.
Author, Margaret Bowman was on hand to sign copies of her latest book – The Lost Airfields of Angus.
Model of a Mosquito bomber from WWII, Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.
Relaxing on a sunny afternoon at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.
The Centre’s librarian, Carole Archibald was raising funds for the centre by asking for donations for surplus books.
Montrose Air Station hosted a pubic event marking the 110 year anniversary of the air station.
Are you in the crowd?
Ava Hay and Phillipa Thornton enjoy meeting Wexford, one of the centre’s volunteers dogs.
Detail of a model of the Air Station when is was active.
Model of the Air Station when is was active.
The Forfar Brass Band.
Sunny weather was enjoyed by all.
In one of the hangers are the Tornado and Hunter jets.
Hunter jet at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.
The Tornado jet at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.
The Tornado and Hunter jets.
Detail of a jet engines pipe work.