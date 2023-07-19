When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary

The Red Arrows, Spitfires and other war planes fly over the Angus site this week.

By Kieran Webster
The Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air Station
Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air station during a past visit. Image: Paul Reid

Montrose Air Station is marking its 110th anniversary with two of RAF flypasts this week.

Plane enthusiasts will have two chances to see the Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast on Friday and Saturday.

This will involve a Lancaster, a Spitfire and a Hurricane flying in formation.

The Red arrows will also mark the end of the air station’s celebrations with a flyover on Saturday afternoon.

When are the Montrose Air Station flypasts?

The weather-dependent flypasts will happen at the following times:

Friday
  • Battle of Britain memorial flight: 6.30-6.45pm (from north to south)
Saturday
  • Battle of Britain memorial flight: 1.30-2.30pm (from north to south)
  • Red Arrows: 5-5.30pm (from north to south)

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is on Waldron Road, in the north of the town, meaning residents across Montrose and the surrounding area should catch a glimpse of the flypasts.

The RAF has not revealed the rest of the planes’ routes.

As part of the celebrations, the air station is be putting on two events over Friday and Saturday.

A series of dignitaries will attend Friday’s VIP event.

Spitfires over Montrose Airfield
Spitfires over Montrose Airfield at a previous flyover. Image: Paul Reid

On Saturday, the airfield will be hosting a public event where people can leave donations at the gate.

Members of the public can take picnics into the airfield and refreshments will also be available.

It is hoped the event will attract new partners to further boost the future successes of the museum.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Studio 10 owner and podcast expert Johnny Brooks. Image: Studio 10.
Meet the Mearns podcast expert who’s interviewed Game of Thrones actors, WWE wrestler and…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Dundee teenager missing in river 'hoping and praying every single minute' as…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland.
Teen missing in river near Edzell named as Dundee boy, 15
Queensferry Crossing closure
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events
Former DC Thomson journalist David Blair has died.
David Blair of Carnoustie: Retired DC Thomson journalist and golfer dies
Fears grow for 15-year-old boy swept away in river near Edzell as search reaches…
Ben Walker
'I started out playing to just 5 people - now I'm supporting The View…
See how often your MP speaks and votes in parliament. Image: DC Thomson.
Ranked: How hard are Tayside and Fife MPs working at Westminster?