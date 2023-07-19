When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary

Montrose Air Station is marking its 110th anniversary with two of RAF flypasts this week.

Plane enthusiasts will have two chances to see the Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast on Friday and Saturday.

This will involve a Lancaster, a Spitfire and a Hurricane flying in formation.

The Red arrows will also mark the end of the air station’s celebrations with a flyover on Saturday afternoon.

When are the Montrose Air Station flypasts?

The weather-dependent flypasts will happen at the following times:

Friday

Battle of Britain memorial flight: 6.30-6.45pm (from north to south)

Saturday

Battle of Britain memorial flight: 1.30-2.30pm (from north to south)

1.30-2.30pm (from north to south) Red Arrows: 5-5.30pm (from north to south)

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is on Waldron Road, in the north of the town, meaning residents across Montrose and the surrounding area should catch a glimpse of the flypasts.

The RAF has not revealed the rest of the planes’ routes.

As part of the celebrations, the air station is be putting on two events over Friday and Saturday.

A series of dignitaries will attend Friday’s VIP event.

On Saturday, the airfield will be hosting a public event where people can leave donations at the gate.

Members of the public can take picnics into the airfield and refreshments will also be available.

It is hoped the event will attract new partners to further boost the future successes of the museum.