Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed

A Dundee thug who injured himself when he headbutted a police officer, then spat at two more after receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital, has been jailed.

Paul Rice appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting three constables.

The 41-year-old apologised after attacking the first officer at his flat.

But then he turned violent again after receiving medical care for his self-inflicted head injury.

Rice, of Bonnethill Court, is now behind bars.

Offences

Officers chapped on his door just after 5.30am on October 7 in 2021 as part of an investigation into a possible assault.

Police knocked multiple times before Rice opened the door and identified himself.

He was arrested and officers applied handcuffs to his right wrist.

However, he tensed up and resisted, the court heard. PC Matthew Alexander moved in to assist.

Rice told him: “What the f*** are you looking at,” and headbutted the constable to the left side of his forehead.

As he was restrained, police noticed Rice was bleeding from his head.

Rice told the officers: “Which one of you that was, I’m sorry about that.

“I’m sorry about headbutting you.”

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said that Rice was taken into the elevator and placed in a police van.

Due to his self-inflicted injury, Rice was conveyed to Ninewells.

After being treated, he was returned to police custody.

But at the A&E car park, he spat in the direction of two more constables.

This struck PCs Mark Preston and Mark Shaw in the face.

Court appearances

Rice, who has a criminal history, appeared in the dock the following day and spent a week on remand before being granted bail.

Solicitor Alex Short said her client had pled guilty to amended charges as, while he meant to spit at police, he hadn’t intended to spit in their faces.

At the hearing earlier this summer, Sheriff Paul Brown ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until June 5.

Rice had had his bail continued.

However, Sheriff Brown imposed a nine month prison sentence, discounted from 10 months for the timing of the plea.

