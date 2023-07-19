Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed

Paul Rice only injured himself when he headbutted a constable who was arresting him in Dundee's Hilltown in the early hours of the morning.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Rice was jailed for nine months. Image: DCT Media
A Dundee thug who injured himself when he headbutted a police officer, then spat at two more after receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital, has been jailed.

Paul Rice appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting three constables.

The 41-year-old apologised after attacking the first officer at his flat.

But then he turned violent again after receiving medical care for his self-inflicted head injury.

Rice, of Bonnethill Court, is now behind bars.

Offences

Officers chapped on his door just after 5.30am on October 7 in 2021 as part of an investigation into a possible assault.

Police knocked multiple times before Rice opened the door and identified himself.

He was arrested and officers applied handcuffs to his right wrist.

However, he tensed up and resisted, the court heard. PC Matthew Alexander moved in to assist.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Rice told him: “What the f*** are you looking at,” and headbutted the constable to the left side of his forehead.

As he was restrained, police noticed Rice was bleeding from his head.

Rice told the officers: “Which one of you that was, I’m sorry about that.

“I’m sorry about headbutting you.”

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said that Rice was taken into the elevator and placed in a police van.

Due to his self-inflicted injury, Rice was conveyed to Ninewells.

After being treated, he was returned to police custody.

But at the A&E car park, he spat in the direction of two more constables.

This struck PCs Mark Preston and Mark Shaw in the face.

Court appearances

Rice, who has a criminal history, appeared in the dock the following day and spent a week on remand before being granted bail.

Solicitor Alex Short said her client had pled guilty to amended charges as, while he meant to spit at police, he hadn’t intended to spit in their faces.

At the hearing earlier this summer, Sheriff Paul Brown ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until June 5.

Rice had had his bail continued.

However, Sheriff Brown imposed a nine month prison sentence, discounted from 10 months for the timing of the plea.

