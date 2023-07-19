Man, 19, dies after falling from Glenrothes bridge

A man has died in hospital after falling from the White Bridge in Glenrothes.

Police were called to the area on Tuesday morning after receiving reports that the 19-year-old was on the bridge.

After negotiating with police for six hours, the man fell from the bridge.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital but later died from his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Just after midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the White Bridge, over the B969, Leslie Roundabout, following a concern-for-person incident.

“At around 6.05am a 19-year-old man fell from the bridge. He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“He died as a result of his injuries later on the same day.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”