Man, 35, charged with stealing cat in Dundee

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the theft of a cat in Dundee.

Tabby cat Lizie was taken from an address on Court Street, in the Stobswell area of the city, on April 28.

A man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the cat’s disappearance and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Lizie remains missing and police are urging anyone living in the Stobswell area to keep an eye out for her.

Cat still missing

In a social media appeal the force said: “The cat (Lizie) is still missing.

“She has been seen in the Baxter Park area of Stobswell since she was taken, and we would like to ask anyone living in the area to check their gardens, sheds, outhouses etc in case she has sought shelter there.

“If you see her, please let us know and call 101.

“Our reference is incident 2915 of May 4.”

Angus Cat Rescue previously appealed for help in finding Lizie.