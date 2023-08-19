Fife pensioner Colin gets ‘new lease of life’ on Blackberry – the mechanical horse simulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Fife pensioner Colin gets ‘new lease of life’ on Blackberry – the mechanical horse simulator

The Brae Riding for the Disabled centre's horse simulator is helping to turn lives around. Writer Gayle Ritchie meets 67-year-old newbie Colin - and Blackberry.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle on board! Picture: Kim Cessford.
Gayle on board! Picture: Kim Cessford.

Gayle meets a mechanical horse simulator at The Brae Riding for the Disabled centre in Dundee.

He’s big, black, shiny, and beautiful and he’s called Blackberry.

I’m not too sure about his breeding but he’s absolutely top-spec – a horse to die for.

I’ve come along to The Brae Riding for the Disabled to meet Blackberry and some of his biggest fans, and I’m hoping I’ll get the chance to ride him.

The best thing about Blackberry? He never misbehaves!

That’s because, unfortunately, he’s not a real horse. He’s a mechanical horse simulator – a fantastic state-of-the-art coaching tool that allows riders to learn in a completely safe and controlled environment without fear of being bucked off.

Physiotherapist, Janet Parkinson helps Colin Barker onto Blackberry along with centre manager and trainer Alex Henderson.

He can walk, trot and canter, and can accommodate weights of up to 16 stone.

Blackberry has completely transformed the life of former computer journalist Colin Barker who’s been getting riding lessons on him since spring.

He’s there with his wife Jill when I visit and I can tell from the grin on his face that this is a highlight of his week.

New lease of life

When he was 50, Colin developed Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) – a rare degenerative disease that affects the adrenal glands and ‘white matter’ of the brain, causing a progressive loss of physical and mental skills.

But now, at the age of 67, he says Blackberry has given him a new lease of life.

“If someone had said to me I’d be learning to ride at the age of 67, I’d have thought they were mad!” he beams. “It gives me such a kick. People talk about life-changing experiences – this has changed my life.”

Janet and Alex help Colin to walk over to Blackberry.

Colin and Jill drive from their home in Auchtermuchty to The Brae once a week for riding lessons on Blackberry.

It takes two people to help Colin into the saddle, and today centre manger Alex Henderson and physiotherapist Janet Parkinson are on hand.

His face lights up as he gets his feet into the stirrups, sits up tall, and sets off at a brisk walk.

Interactive screen

Looking at an interactive screen, he’s able to experience Blackberry picking his way along a virtual beach, paddling in the sea, and watch waves crash against the shore.

On previous occasions, he’s ridden to a lighthouse, picked apples in a forest, and visited giraffes at a zoo!

Alex tells me Blackberry, who’s “unflappable”, is a great idea for people who are unable to ride real horses, as well as those who are allergic or fearful.

“He’s a pretty well-trained 16hh dressage horse!” she says. “He doesn’t make any mess and he’s relatively cheap to keep. He can take weights of up to 16 stone, while our real horses can only accommodate about 14 stone.”

Transfer skills

The hope is that the majority of riders at The Brae will start on Blackberry and then transfer their skills to live equines.

A 20-minute session requires a great deal of physical and mental effort, as Colin can attest.

“I feel it working – riding a horse is a challenge for anyone, but it’s a big challenge for me!” he says.

“Because you’re watching this screen in front of you, it feels like you’re having a real adventure.”

Colin takes great pleasure from weekly sessions on Blackberry.

The colourful range of environments portrayed on the screen are great for those with autism, who might be easily distracted; it makes them feel as though they’re playing a video game.

Colin’s mastered walk and trot and is learning to canter, which requires a fair bit of balance. He manages brilliantly.

“I’ve gone through so many things with ALD but when I’m on Blackberry, all the bad stuff just flies away,” he says.

“It’s a great physical and mental therapy. The disease starts in your feet so I have issues with sensation, but the top of me is fine.

“When I’m on Blackberry, I feel on even terms with everybody else, which is amazing. I’ve learned how to sit properly upright, and it teaches me not to slouch.”

Jill too gains great joy from seeing her husband in his element.

She says: “Unless you live with someone with a disability, it’s difficult to appreciate how crappy it is. So it’s fantastic to see the enjoyment he gets out of this.”

Beneficial for all riders

Once Colin has finished, I hop on for a shot. And what fun I have! I ride through farmland, onto a beach, and through a woodland.

I also head into a dressage arena, so I can have a go at leg yielding, a basic lateral movement.

As a keen rider, I too can benefit – sensors on Blackberry’s sides indicate where my legs should be, and can help build strength, balance, flexibility and fitness.

I accidentally force him into a faster than expected trot at one point, and then turn him too quickly. Sorry lad!

Alex is in control at all times, but should I wish to stop, I simply push a button.

Gayle on board!

Once my session is over, I head outside to meet some of the centre’s residents.

There’s Romany, Fred, Ambrose, Django, Gizmo and Thunder, and Harris the Highland pony, all gorgeous, friendly creatures.

Gayle meets some of the ‘live’ residents.

Looking for volunteers

The centre is always looking for volunteers – it can’t operate without them. – so if you’ve got a few spare hours to dedicate, they’d be hugely grateful.

It was thanks to a generous legacy that The Brae was able to buy Blackberry, who cost rather a fortune.

He’s one of only three mechanical horse simulators in Scotland.

  • The rider’s position and posture on Blackberry can be fine-tuned by using mounting blocks, mirrors and sensor analysis. The simulator can help those with cerebral palsy, stroke, Parkinson’s, autism, and other conditions.
  • For riders who wish to develop their skills, you can try specialist movements such as leg yielding, passage, half pass and piaffe. brae.org.uk

