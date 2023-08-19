Restaurant review: Head to Dundee’s Wee Mexico for a fast and affordable meal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Head to Dundee’s Wee Mexico for a fast and affordable meal

Food & drink journalist Maria Gran heads to Wee Mexico in Dundee for a dinner on a tight schedule - did it deliver?

A table at Wee Mexico with the stacker tacos, bursting grilled burrito and cheesy nachos with guacamole.
Our Tex-Mex feast at Wee Mexico on Nethergate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

Allow me to set the scene: I’ve just come out of work, the DCA is screening Barbie in an hour, and I’m desperate for some scran.

For months I’ve been anticipating this summer’s big happening, Barbenheimer. The blockbusters premiered on the same day, but I didn’t manage to head out to either.

I didn’t even manage to see them both in one day like so many film fans did, instead dedicating the weekend to Oppenheimer and leaving Barbie for a weeknight.

And the wait was worth it, both because I thought it was an absolutely class film and because it was the perfect excuse to have an evening off cooking.

But therein lies my issue. With my partner getting into Dundee after work just before 5pm and me squeezing in a trip to the gym before the 6pm viewing, time was not on our side.

This is where Wee Mexico proved to be the perfect solution. Just a few steps away from the DCA and with a menu full of Tex-Mex fast food, we could satisfy our hunger in no time.

The outside of Nethergate restaurant Wee Mexico.
The bright blue front of Wee Mexico is hard to miss. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We’ve had many a takeaway burrito from the Nethergate joint, carried home in our jacket pockets on late rainy nights to keep it warm for when we get home.

This time around we headed up the stairs at the back of the venue to try the sit-in experience.

Wee Mexico

The seating area was refurbished last summer, so it’s clean and modern, but it’s nothing to write home about. The walls have a calm, green colour with colourful framed images and one funky, patterned feature wall.

We opt for one of the two tables by the giant window, with a view of a balcony of plants, the building works of BT’s new office and the DCA. In other words – not because the view is great, but because there’s good lighting for pictures.

As we came in the door, we instinctively headed for the ordering screen by the door, before a staff member asked if we were sitting in or taking away. He directed us to the screen upstairs, which we of course had never seen before on our takeaway adventures.

Inside Wee Mexico, with a blue-green wall and a funky colourful wallpaper on the back wall.
The seating area inside Wee Mexico. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ordering is very easy, there’s a button for each item on the menu, as well as meal deals for one, two or four people. Before paying, there’s also an option to add a note to alert the staff to any allergies or intolerances.

Between 11am and 4pm, there are £10 meal deals available which include either a burrito, quesadilla or taco with a side and drink. After 4pm, a meal for one is £15 and includes a main of either burrito or tacos, a side of nachos or fries, a tub of dip and drink.

The restaurant is empty when we place our order at 5.21pm, so we listen to the pop tunes playing while discussing where we’ve had the best burrito ever.

We both agree it’s Edinburgh’s Illegal Jack’s where we went on many a date as students. Unfortunately, the joint closed during lockdown, so we can’t go back to relive the days and confirm our top burrito pick.

At 5.28pm, there’s one other table seated and a server coming up the stairs with our food. A seven-minute wait was perfect for our tight schedule and empty bellies.

The food

As is tradition when we head for Mexican food, we each get a bottle of Jarritos (£3.50).

To share, we get the cheesy nachos with a side tub of guacamole (£5.25) and one main each.

In true street food style, the nachos and my tacos come in cardboard trays, while the burrito is wrapped tightly in tinfoil.

The nachos are covered in runny cheese and a huge dollop of guacamole sits on top. The chips themselves are crispy, even after sitting covered by the warm cheese for a wee while.

A tray of cheesy nachos with a pot of guacamole on the side at Wee Mexico.
The cheesy nachos with guacamole, our pot of dip sat on top of the chips. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There’s not much spice in the nachos or cheese, the guacamole is actually the spiciest part of the dish. It’s fresh and smooth with a few chunks of tomatoes.

My dining partner claims the cheese is too neon, but I firmly disagree. It has a mild cheese flavour – and normal colour – whereas he says he’d prefer something with more flavour like a Monterey Jack.

He has more good things to say about his bursting grilled burrito (£9) filled with chicken, refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

While he’s opted for chicken over chilli beef, he describes the burrito as beefy. He’s using both hands to steady his dish while chomping away, and it keeps together very well.

A open bursting grilled burrito with chicken sat on a table in Wee Mexico.
The bursting grilled burrito is a great option if you’re very hungry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s not very spicy and there are no stand-out flavours from all the ingredients, they just come together. Unfortunately, all the guacamole is buried at the bottom of the burrito.

This is Wee Mexico’s largest burrito, and we agree it’s great value for money. Although, “If you’re an average chump with a totty wee stomach, then you’d be very full”. If that statement hits home and you’re an average chump like me, maybe the great or king burritos would be better.

I’ve gone for the stacker tacos (£10.25) with vegan 7 bean chilli, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream inside a hard AND soft shell taco held together with nacho cheese.

Firstly, as a Norwegian who’s grown up with Taco Friday (it’s a thing, we love our Tex-Mex) I have spilled so much food from hard shell tacos falling apart after one bite. Sticking one inside a soft shell – genius. Having nacho cheese between them was a nice surprise too.

The stacker tacos in Wee Mexico.
The hard and soft shell holding the fillings together made for a less messy eat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There’s lots of bean chilli at the bottom of the taco, it’s got a slight kick of spice but nothing overwhelming. The mountain of iceberg on top is fresh, providing a good crunch to balance out the soft beans.

I found that the ingredients weren’t very well distributed, so I’d get some mouthfuls of sour cream and others with nothing. The three tacos is a good size portion, but they aren’t my new go-to. I’d rather have a burrito because they’re cheaper and less of a messy eat.

The verdict

Wee Mexico has been one of our go-to takeaways for a while, and it will continue to be.

The food is “decidedly alright” as my partner put it, the quality is always consistent and sometimes nothing beats a warm, full burrito. Starting at £4.50 and going up to £9, it’s not an expensive dinner either.

While the tacos didn’t wow me, I’m intrigued to try their quesadillas next time we stop by. Dining in as opposed to taking away was nothing special, but it was a bright, relatively quiet spot.

After discovering their meal deals and delicious nachos, I might be adding on a few extra bits to my usual burrito the next time my Mexican cravings set in.

Information

Address: 134a Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

T: 01382 522676

W: weemexico.co.uk

Price: £31.50 for three dishes and two drinks.

Scores:

Food: 3/5
Service: 3.5/5
Surrounding: 2.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

