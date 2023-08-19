Restaurant review: Head to Dundee’s Wee Mexico for a fast and affordable meal

Allow me to set the scene: I’ve just come out of work, the DCA is screening Barbie in an hour, and I’m desperate for some scran.

For months I’ve been anticipating this summer’s big happening, Barbenheimer. The blockbusters premiered on the same day, but I didn’t manage to head out to either.

I didn’t even manage to see them both in one day like so many film fans did, instead dedicating the weekend to Oppenheimer and leaving Barbie for a weeknight.

And the wait was worth it, both because I thought it was an absolutely class film and because it was the perfect excuse to have an evening off cooking.

But therein lies my issue. With my partner getting into Dundee after work just before 5pm and me squeezing in a trip to the gym before the 6pm viewing, time was not on our side.

This is where Wee Mexico proved to be the perfect solution. Just a few steps away from the DCA and with a menu full of Tex-Mex fast food, we could satisfy our hunger in no time.

We’ve had many a takeaway burrito from the Nethergate joint, carried home in our jacket pockets on late rainy nights to keep it warm for when we get home.

This time around we headed up the stairs at the back of the venue to try the sit-in experience.

Wee Mexico

The seating area was refurbished last summer, so it’s clean and modern, but it’s nothing to write home about. The walls have a calm, green colour with colourful framed images and one funky, patterned feature wall.

We opt for one of the two tables by the giant window, with a view of a balcony of plants, the building works of BT’s new office and the DCA. In other words – not because the view is great, but because there’s good lighting for pictures.

As we came in the door, we instinctively headed for the ordering screen by the door, before a staff member asked if we were sitting in or taking away. He directed us to the screen upstairs, which we of course had never seen before on our takeaway adventures.

Ordering is very easy, there’s a button for each item on the menu, as well as meal deals for one, two or four people. Before paying, there’s also an option to add a note to alert the staff to any allergies or intolerances.

Between 11am and 4pm, there are £10 meal deals available which include either a burrito, quesadilla or taco with a side and drink. After 4pm, a meal for one is £15 and includes a main of either burrito or tacos, a side of nachos or fries, a tub of dip and drink.

The restaurant is empty when we place our order at 5.21pm, so we listen to the pop tunes playing while discussing where we’ve had the best burrito ever.

We both agree it’s Edinburgh’s Illegal Jack’s where we went on many a date as students. Unfortunately, the joint closed during lockdown, so we can’t go back to relive the days and confirm our top burrito pick.

At 5.28pm, there’s one other table seated and a server coming up the stairs with our food. A seven-minute wait was perfect for our tight schedule and empty bellies.

The food

As is tradition when we head for Mexican food, we each get a bottle of Jarritos (£3.50).

To share, we get the cheesy nachos with a side tub of guacamole (£5.25) and one main each.

In true street food style, the nachos and my tacos come in cardboard trays, while the burrito is wrapped tightly in tinfoil.

The nachos are covered in runny cheese and a huge dollop of guacamole sits on top. The chips themselves are crispy, even after sitting covered by the warm cheese for a wee while.

There’s not much spice in the nachos or cheese, the guacamole is actually the spiciest part of the dish. It’s fresh and smooth with a few chunks of tomatoes.

My dining partner claims the cheese is too neon, but I firmly disagree. It has a mild cheese flavour – and normal colour – whereas he says he’d prefer something with more flavour like a Monterey Jack.

He has more good things to say about his bursting grilled burrito (£9) filled with chicken, refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

While he’s opted for chicken over chilli beef, he describes the burrito as beefy. He’s using both hands to steady his dish while chomping away, and it keeps together very well.

It’s not very spicy and there are no stand-out flavours from all the ingredients, they just come together. Unfortunately, all the guacamole is buried at the bottom of the burrito.

This is Wee Mexico’s largest burrito, and we agree it’s great value for money. Although, “If you’re an average chump with a totty wee stomach, then you’d be very full”. If that statement hits home and you’re an average chump like me, maybe the great or king burritos would be better.

I’ve gone for the stacker tacos (£10.25) with vegan 7 bean chilli, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream inside a hard AND soft shell taco held together with nacho cheese.

Firstly, as a Norwegian who’s grown up with Taco Friday (it’s a thing, we love our Tex-Mex) I have spilled so much food from hard shell tacos falling apart after one bite. Sticking one inside a soft shell – genius. Having nacho cheese between them was a nice surprise too.

There’s lots of bean chilli at the bottom of the taco, it’s got a slight kick of spice but nothing overwhelming. The mountain of iceberg on top is fresh, providing a good crunch to balance out the soft beans.

I found that the ingredients weren’t very well distributed, so I’d get some mouthfuls of sour cream and others with nothing. The three tacos is a good size portion, but they aren’t my new go-to. I’d rather have a burrito because they’re cheaper and less of a messy eat.

The verdict

Wee Mexico has been one of our go-to takeaways for a while, and it will continue to be.

The food is “decidedly alright” as my partner put it, the quality is always consistent and sometimes nothing beats a warm, full burrito. Starting at £4.50 and going up to £9, it’s not an expensive dinner either.

While the tacos didn’t wow me, I’m intrigued to try their quesadillas next time we stop by. Dining in as opposed to taking away was nothing special, but it was a bright, relatively quiet spot.

After discovering their meal deals and delicious nachos, I might be adding on a few extra bits to my usual burrito the next time my Mexican cravings set in.

Information

Address: 134a Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

T: 01382 522676

W: weemexico.co.uk

Price: £31.50 for three dishes and two drinks.

Scores:

Food: 3/5

Service: 3.5/5

Surrounding: 2.5/5

