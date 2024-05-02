Victoria Beckham says she loves getting old with David in birthday post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Beckham says she loves getting old with David in birthday post

By Press Association
Victoria and David Beckham married in 1999 (Ian West/PA)
Victoria and David Beckham married in 1999 (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Beckham has said that she loves “getting really old” with her husband David as she paid tribute to him on his birthday.

The Spice Girl star, 50, has been married to the former England footballer, 49, since 1999.

On Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham.”

She also mentioned their four children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, and shared it alongside images of her and David.

David also received happy birthday messages from his former Manchester United and England team-mate Philip Neville, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world x love you so much dad.”

Romeo also wrote: “Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever.”

At fashion designer Victoria’s birthday last month, she reunited with the other Spice Girls, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

Then David posted a video to Instagram of them performing their hit song Stop as he gleefully looked on.

In 2023 Netflix series Beckham, Victoria and David explored his rise to fame as a footballer along with their relationship.

Since retiring from football, David has gone on to co-own the US team Inter Miami, which has since gone on to sign Lionel Messi – arguably the greatest player of all time.