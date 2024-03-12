Production of ‘Squid Game-style’ film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn

The Horn Milk Bar in Perthshire turned into a film set on Tuesday.

The A90 pit-stop diner is being used as a location for an upcoming comedy short film – directed by Miran Huq.

The short film is described as having a “Squid Game-style set-up”.

It is the sixth time The Horn has been taken over by movie makers, with the popular Errol diner also featuring in the Disney+ show The Wedding Season.

Scottish band Logan’s Close were also spotted at the cafe in 2022 filming a music video – featuring owner Kenny Farquharson’s daughter Gabi.

Kenny told The Courier that the latest project to feature his eatery is “different from the past”.

A90 diner to feature in another short film

Gabi was meant to also star in the production but turned it down due to being busy with school exams.

Kenny said: “This is more of a dark comedy so it’s different from the past.

“We’ve been part of six films and two pop videos in the space of two years.

“They’ve [the production team] incorporated The Horn into the script as well.

“It’ll be nice to see how it all turns out.

“It’s always varied projects that come in. There is more of a comedy angle to this one.

“Apparently there is a food fight at the end!

“It’s something different from selling bacon rolls and coffee on a daily basis.”

The latest production will also go to Aberfoyle for filming.

‘The Horn has become an iconic location’

Producer Dom Lenoir said the short film is a “Squid Game-style set-up”.

He said: “This is a long concept short film. It’s a comedy.

“It’s about a guy who gets taken on a test drive by a French model and they end up in a Squid Game-style set-up.

“We’re shooting in The Horn and also Aberfoyle, as well as parts of London.

“We like Scottish comedy so have based a lot of the shoot up here.

“It’s a nice space and scenery. The Horn has become an iconic location and it has a lot of character.

“It’s an interesting visual backdrop and something unique for a comedy.”