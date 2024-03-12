Production of ‘Squid Game-style’ film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Production of ‘Squid Game-style’ film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn

Horn owner Kenny says the latest project to feature his eatery is 'different from the past'.

By Chloe Burrell
Actor Laurent Paris at The Horn Milk Bar.
Actor Laurent Paris, who plays Lenny, between takes of the new short film being filmed at The Horn Milk Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Horn Milk Bar in Perthshire turned into a film set on Tuesday.

The A90 pit-stop diner is being used as a location for an upcoming comedy short film – directed by Miran Huq.

The short film is described as having a “Squid Game-style set-up”.

It is the sixth time The Horn has been taken over by movie makers, with the popular Errol diner also featuring in the Disney+ show The Wedding Season.

Scottish band Logan’s Close were also spotted at the cafe in 2022 filming a music video – featuring owner Kenny Farquharson’s daughter Gabi.

Kenny told The Courier that the latest project to feature his eatery is “different from the past”.

Filming at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth.
The short film is being shot at The Horn near Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A90 diner to feature in another short film

Gabi was meant to also star in the production but turned it down due to being busy with school exams.

Kenny said: “This is more of a dark comedy so it’s different from the past.

“We’ve been part of six films and two pop videos in the space of two years.

“They’ve [the production team] incorporated The Horn into the script as well.

“It’ll be nice to see how it all turns out.

“It’s always varied projects that come in. There is more of a comedy angle to this one.

“Apparently there is a food fight at the end!

“It’s something different from selling bacon rolls and coffee on a daily basis.”

Kenny Farquharson with his daughter Gabi.
Kenny with a young Gabi. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The latest production will also go to Aberfoyle for filming.

‘The Horn has become an iconic location’

Producer Dom Lenoir said the short film is a “Squid Game-style set-up”.

Filming at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth.
Assistant director Remo Catani between takes of the new short film. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “This is a long concept short film. It’s a comedy.

“It’s about a guy who gets taken on a test drive by a French model and they end up in a Squid Game-style set-up.

“We’re shooting in The Horn and also Aberfoyle, as well as parts of London.

“We like Scottish comedy so have based a lot of the shoot up here.

“It’s a nice space and scenery. The Horn has become an iconic location and it has a lot of character.

“It’s an interesting visual backdrop and something unique for a comedy.”

