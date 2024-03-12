Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza ‘robbery’

Police found hundreds of child abuse images on a man’s phone after arresting him at the home he shared with his mother.

Background reports have been ordered on Paul Ower after he admitted possessing the material – most of which was at the highest level of depravity.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ower, 37, of Kintore Place, Dundee, had been arrested in connection with another matter when the discovery was made in a deleted cache.

Children as young as three were being abused in the 367 images, possessed between October 7 2020 and January 22 2022.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

Recidivist driver

A banned driver has admitted leading police on a dangerous high speed chase across Dundee. Adam McMillan, 23, returned to court just two weeks after being jailed for crushing a police officer with his van while trying to escape justice.

Flipped car in drink-drive crash

Drink-driver Connor McLean had a lucky escape after his car landed on its roof in a crash on a Dundee street.

He managed to climb out of the passenger window unharmed after the incident on Shamrock Street.

Police later found welder McLean, 32, of Pitkerro Road, was just under three times the drink-drive limit (64mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court residents were woken by a loud bang caused by McLean’s crash.

“Witnesses noticed that their vehicle had been struck and the rear of the vehicle was resting against a lamppost.

“They observed another vehicle to be upside down and the accused crawling out the passenger’s door.

“Emergency services arrived and traced the accused next to his vehicle, which had the airbags deployed.”

McLean admitted drink-driving on February 11 this year and was disqualified for 12 months and fined £325.

Taser threat

Cheryl Innes, 36, brandished a knife at officers after turning up at Montrose police station. She only dropped the blade after being warned a taser would be used on her.

Vape and pizza robbery charge

A Fife teenager has appeared in court accused of mugging a delivery driver in Arbroath and stealing booze, vapes and a pizza.

A single charge alleges the boy, from Buckhaven, committed the assault and robbery on March 11 at Glenisla Drive in Arbroath.

The 17-year-old, who is too young to be named publicly, appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled not guilty.

He is accused of assaulting a man by adopting an aggressive demeanour, repeatedly requesting his bag of goods, then seizing a hold of the bag and attempting to remove it.

It is further alleged the boy followed the man, seized him by the body and forcibly removed the bag from his possession and in doing so, robbed him of alcohol, a pizza and vapes.

The accused was granted bail and a trial was fixed for July 15.

Special conditions of bail were imposed, ordering the boy not to have any communication with Premier Stores in Arbroath or Montrose, including entering the premises or placing orders from them.

False claim

A Dundee pensioner falsely claimed her brother’s funeral costs from Social Security Scotland after his life insurance policy was distributed to family, leaving no money to pay for his burial. Mary Johnston, 70, admitted fraudulently obtaining £1,1625 by making a false or misleading claim in September 2021.

