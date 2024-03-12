Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza ‘robbery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza ‘robbery’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Police found hundreds of child abuse images on a man’s phone after arresting him at the home he shared with his mother.

Background reports have been ordered on Paul Ower after he admitted possessing the material – most of which was at the highest level of depravity.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ower, 37, of Kintore Place, Dundee, had been arrested in connection with another matter when the discovery was made in a deleted cache.

Children as young as three were being abused in the 367 images, possessed between October 7 2020 and January 22 2022.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

Recidivist driver

A banned driver has admitted leading police on a dangerous high speed chase across Dundee. Adam McMillan, 23, returned to court just two weeks after being jailed for crushing a police officer with his van while trying to escape justice.

Adam McMillan
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.

Flipped car in drink-drive crash

Drink-driver Connor McLean had a lucky escape after his car landed on its roof in a crash on a Dundee street.

He managed to climb out of the passenger window unharmed after the incident on Shamrock Street.

Police later found welder McLean, 32, of Pitkerro Road, was just under three times the drink-drive limit (64mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court residents were woken by a loud bang caused by McLean’s crash.

“Witnesses noticed that their vehicle had been struck and the rear of the vehicle was resting against a lamppost.

“They observed another vehicle to be upside down and the accused crawling out the passenger’s door.

“Emergency services arrived and traced the accused next to his vehicle, which had the airbags deployed.”

McLean admitted drink-driving on February 11 this year and was disqualified for 12 months and fined £325.

Taser threat

Cheryl Innes, 36, brandished a knife at officers after turning up at Montrose police station. She only dropped the blade after being warned a taser would be used on her.

Cheryl Innes
Cheryl Innes.

Vape and pizza robbery charge

A Fife teenager has appeared in court accused of mugging a delivery driver in Arbroath and stealing booze, vapes and a pizza.

A single charge alleges the boy, from Buckhaven, committed the assault and robbery on March 11 at Glenisla Drive in Arbroath.

The 17-year-old, who is too young to be named publicly, appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled not guilty.

He is accused of assaulting a man by adopting an aggressive demeanour, repeatedly requesting his bag of goods, then seizing a hold of the bag and attempting to remove it.

It is further alleged the boy followed the man, seized him by the body and forcibly removed the bag from his possession and in doing so, robbed him of alcohol, a pizza and  vapes.

The accused was granted bail and a trial was fixed for July 15.

Special conditions of bail were imposed, ordering the boy not to have any communication with Premier Stores in Arbroath or Montrose, including entering the premises or placing orders from them.

False claim

A Dundee pensioner falsely claimed her brother’s funeral costs from Social Security Scotland after his life insurance policy was distributed to family, leaving no money to pay for his burial. Mary Johnston, 70, admitted fraudulently obtaining £1,1625 by making a false or misleading claim in September 2021.

Mary Johnston
Mary Johnston.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

