Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case

Adam McMillan, jailed for crushing a PC with his van, admitted two more dangerous driving charges.

By Ciaran Shanks
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.

A banned driver has admitted leading police on a dangerous high speed chase across Dundee.

Adam McMillan returned to the city’s court just two weeks after being jailed for crushing a police officer with his van while trying to escape justice.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the police officer feared he would die as McMillan crushed his leg with the van on January 6 this year.

Repeatedly disqualified McMillan is now awaiting sentencing for other offences which saw him use vehicles while disqualified and uninsured.

Police chase

In his latest court appearance, McMillan admitted dangerous driving while banned in two incidents in 2021.

Police were on patrol at around 3.20pm on January 15 2021 when they noticed an uninsured Ford Focus on Hilltown.

Blue lights and sirens were activated on Rosebank Street but the car, driven by McMillan, failed to stop and overtook other vehicles at speed.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said police gave chase.

“The vehicle continued onto Alexander Street, overtaking proceeding vehicles, right into Blaikies Mews, where the accused crossed into the centre island to evade police and back onto Alexander Street.

“The accused turned right onto Hilltown, failing to obey a red light.”

Adam McMillan
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.

McMillan led police along Lochee Road to Peddie Street, before heading to West Marketgait.

The 23-year-old continually exceeded the speed limits, moved into the opposite side of the road and caused other motorists to take evasive action.

McMillan mounted the central reservation on West Marketgait and crossed into the opposite lane.

He managed to escape but was identified by his DVLA image.

The car was later found abandoned on Baldovie Terrace.

After McMillan ended up in custody for a separate offence he was arrested in connection with the chase.

He told officers he “didn’t want to get jailed on a weekend for being a disqualified driver”.

Hit police car in escape

Two months later, police recognised McMillan in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Passat on Balerno Place, which had been linked to anti-social behaviour.

An officer approached the driver’s side but McMillan quickly reversed, creating a small gap between the Passat and the police car before accelerating hard.

Ms Ritchie added: “The vehicle struck the front near side of the police vehicle, causing the officer to jump out of the way of the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused thereafter continued, at speed, failing to give way at the junction with Balbeggie Steet and out of sight of the police.”

McMillan was not pursued due to the manner of his driving.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty to dangerous driving, while disqualified and uninsured, on January 15 and March 21 2021.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until later this month in order for a solicitor give mitigation.

Crushed officer with van

Earlier this month, The Courier told how McMillan was spotted in a van by police and followed to where he parked on Turriff Street in Dundee.

When PC Lee Logie took hold of his door handle, McMillan manoeuvred his vehicle so the PC became jammed between the van and another vehicle parked on the street.

The court heard PC Logie feared he would be killed as he was crushed between the vehicles.

When he was eventually thrown onto the road, McMillan reversed over his leg.

He was told by Sheriff Gregor Murray: “Only good luck prevented injuries to the officer being more serious than they were.”

Sentence was going to be deferred for the preparation of reports but McMillan demanded he be jailed there and then and was given a 20-month prison sentence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant
The charge stated Mohammed stalked his victim at Alfie's Chippy in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
Mary Johnston.
Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother's funeral costs from social security
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Pistol' teen and rapist sentenced
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did…
High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement