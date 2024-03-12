Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case

A banned driver has admitted leading police on a dangerous high speed chase across Dundee.

Adam McMillan returned to the city’s court just two weeks after being jailed for crushing a police officer with his van while trying to escape justice.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the police officer feared he would die as McMillan crushed his leg with the van on January 6 this year.

Repeatedly disqualified McMillan is now awaiting sentencing for other offences which saw him use vehicles while disqualified and uninsured.

Police chase

In his latest court appearance, McMillan admitted dangerous driving while banned in two incidents in 2021.

Police were on patrol at around 3.20pm on January 15 2021 when they noticed an uninsured Ford Focus on Hilltown.

Blue lights and sirens were activated on Rosebank Street but the car, driven by McMillan, failed to stop and overtook other vehicles at speed.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said police gave chase.

“The vehicle continued onto Alexander Street, overtaking proceeding vehicles, right into Blaikies Mews, where the accused crossed into the centre island to evade police and back onto Alexander Street.

“The accused turned right onto Hilltown, failing to obey a red light.”

McMillan led police along Lochee Road to Peddie Street, before heading to West Marketgait.

The 23-year-old continually exceeded the speed limits, moved into the opposite side of the road and caused other motorists to take evasive action.

McMillan mounted the central reservation on West Marketgait and crossed into the opposite lane.

He managed to escape but was identified by his DVLA image.

The car was later found abandoned on Baldovie Terrace.

After McMillan ended up in custody for a separate offence he was arrested in connection with the chase.

He told officers he “didn’t want to get jailed on a weekend for being a disqualified driver”.

Hit police car in escape

Two months later, police recognised McMillan in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Passat on Balerno Place, which had been linked to anti-social behaviour.

An officer approached the driver’s side but McMillan quickly reversed, creating a small gap between the Passat and the police car before accelerating hard.

Ms Ritchie added: “The vehicle struck the front near side of the police vehicle, causing the officer to jump out of the way of the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused thereafter continued, at speed, failing to give way at the junction with Balbeggie Steet and out of sight of the police.”

McMillan was not pursued due to the manner of his driving.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty to dangerous driving, while disqualified and uninsured, on January 15 and March 21 2021.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until later this month in order for a solicitor give mitigation.

Crushed officer with van

Earlier this month, The Courier told how McMillan was spotted in a van by police and followed to where he parked on Turriff Street in Dundee.

When PC Lee Logie took hold of his door handle, McMillan manoeuvred his vehicle so the PC became jammed between the van and another vehicle parked on the street.

The court heard PC Logie feared he would be killed as he was crushed between the vehicles.

When he was eventually thrown onto the road, McMillan reversed over his leg.

He was told by Sheriff Gregor Murray: “Only good luck prevented injuries to the officer being more serious than they were.”

Sentence was going to be deferred for the preparation of reports but McMillan demanded he be jailed there and then and was given a 20-month prison sentence.

