Home News Courts

Police officer thought he would die as Dundee driver crushed him against parked car

Adam McMillan, who trapped his victim between a van and parked car, asked a sheriff for an immediate jail term.

By Ciaran Shanks
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.

A terrified police officer feared he was going to die as his leg was crushed by a disqualified van driver in Dundee.

Adam McMillan’s partner and a child were in the van as he tried to escape from police in the Ardler area of Dundee

The officer’s colleague begged McMillan to stop the van – which was not registered to McMillan – but he reversed over PC Lee Logie’s leg.

Rampant offender McMillan, a banned motorist with convictions for dangerous driving, was hit with a jail term and further periods of disqualification.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You reversed the van in full knowledge that the officer was holding onto the driver’s door and would cause him to become trapped against a vehicle which might have been to the danger of his life.

“You carried on doing so while being told by a police officer that was likely.

“Only good luck prevented injuries to the officer being more serious than they were.”

‘Stop the van, you’re crushing him’

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McMillan had been spotted by police in the van at Clark’s Bakery on Peddie Street just before 6pm on January 6 this year.

The 23-year-old had outstanding warrants and was followed, before being lost to sight.

One of the officer’s knew McMillan was staying on Turriff Street and saw the van parked on a kerb.

Matters dramatically escalated when police went side-on with the van to ensure McMillan did not speed off.

Clark's bakery, Peddie Street
McMillan was first spotted at Clark’s Bakery. Image: Google.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “Constable Logie took hold of the driver’s side door handle.

“Constable (Jennifer) Jones stood in front of the vehicle and instructed the accused to get out.

“The accused put the van into reverse and maneuvered the vehicle backwards as Constable Logie kept hold of the door handle.

“This caused Constable Logie to become jammed between the van and another vehicle parked on the street.

“He maintained his hold of the door handle to prevent himself from falling over.”

PC Jones shouted: “Stop the van, you’re crushing him.”

However, McMillan continued reversing which caused PC Logie to be pulled further between it and the parked vehicle.

The officer shouted: “Adam, I’m stuck, I’m wedged in” and was scared he was going to be killed.

Accused arrested by officer he ran over

Ms Ritchie added: “The accused continued to reverse the van, which dragged Constable Logie over the bonnet of the parked vehicle and caused him to land on the road.

“Whilst he was lying on the road, the accused reversed over Constable Logie’s right lower leg with the front driver’s side wheel and then into the officer.”

The brave officer quickly got up and manged to grab McMillan and arrest him.

The lout struggled violently before being taken to the ground.

McMillan later said he “panicked”.

Cannabis was detected in his system after a saliva wipe test and he failed to cooperate with a blood test after saying he was scared of needles.

PC Logie suffered tissue damage and pain for a few days following the incident.

Demanded prison sentence

McMillan, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance on Annfield Road, Peddie Street, McAlpine Road and Turriff Street on January 6.

He admitted causing PC Logie to be trapped and crushed between the van and a parked car to his injury and danger of life before struggling with the officers and failing to provide a blood test.

Sheriff Murray had deferred sentence but McMillan demanded he be given a prison sentence there and then.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He is contrite and ashamed and one of the first questions he asked of me was a query about the officer and the concern for the officer’s wellbeing.

“He understands the gravity of the offending.

“He feels he ought to be punished and doesn’t want to take up any more court time.”

Sheriff Murray imposed a 20-month prison sentence with driving disqualifications of 45 months and 12 months respectively.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

